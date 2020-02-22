I am obligated by my duty to my fellow citizens to respond to Steve Pearce’s op-ed piece in the Santa Fe New Mexican (“President Trump is forever acquitted, bound for reelection,” Feb. 9). Otherwise, some citizens who do not follow these issues closely might believe Pearce’s nonsense.
The Senate’s acquittal vote was not a vindication of Trump. The House’s hearings, and evidence presented to the Senate, provided overwhelming evidence of the president’s guilt. If there were any contrary evidence, it could have been presented. The president elected not to present any such evidence.
The president’s legal team is derided among the legal community as buffoons. One went so far as to assert that if the president feels his reelection is in the country’s best interest, he can lie, steal, cheat or commit any crime to win.
It is the reputations of the president’s team, not the House’s case, that was ripped to shreds. And several Senate Republicans publicly agreed that the House had proven its case, but declined nevertheless to remove the president.
Pearce refers to Democratic witch hunts. Not so: In addition to many criminal indictments and guilty verdicts of the president’s close associates, this and other investigations identified the president as an unidentified co-conspirator and identified at least five provable instances of obstruction of justice by the president himself.
Pearce, GOP state party chairman, repeats a standard Republican lie, which is that the impeachment effort sought to erase the votes of 61 million Americans. In fact, if the president had been removed from office, Vice President Mike Pence would become president, exactly in accordance with those 61 million votes. Pearce also neglects to mention that 1.5 million more Americans voted for the Democratic ticket.
Pearce repeats several lies about Trump’s “historic” accomplishments. None of these claims withstands scrutiny. If the economy seems good, it is because of the huge tax cut Republicans gave to corporations and the wealthy, raising the deficit and acting as a temporary fever on the economy. Still, most Americans have trouble making ends meet.
Pearce asserts that New Mexicans opposed the impeachment and that they want Trump’s leadership. But since Hillary Clinton won 8 percent more New Mexico votes than Trump in the 2016 election, and since all of New Mexico’s elected representatives voted for impeachment and removal, Pearce clearly has no idea what New Mexicans want and has no business speaking for them.
Pearce knows all of these facts. Thus, his op-ed can only be interpreted as a deliberate lie to mislead the citizens of New Mexico.
Our Constitution provided for controls on the power of the federal government, through three branches of government, the separation of powers among them, and a system of checks and balances between them.
The true lesson to be learned from this impeachment effort is that the Republican Party is systematically and deliberately working to defeat those protections. Trump co-opts Congress’ budget authority and prevents meaningful congressional oversight of the executive branch. The Republican House members gave not even the appearance of an independent appraisal of the impeachment articles, and lied to the public about the process. And the Senate Republicans, proudly led by Mitch McConnell, announced that they would not be fair jurors and that none of them would vote to remove the president despite any evidence presented.
Trump clearly desires to be a limitless-power autocrat; and the Republican Party, by refusing its constitutional responsibilities, is paving the path for him.
The citizens of New Mexico can best protect our constitutional democracy by continuing their voting from 2016 and 2018: voting for Democrats for president and for all representatives and senators. Only a blue wave will save us.
