A faction of the New Mexico Legislature lied to us in 2015, saying we would get rid of daylight saving time forever by converting to Central Standard Time, but that is the same as Mountain Daylight Time.
To be clear, the sales pitch was: Get rid of daylight time, and the reality was this: permanent daylight time. Why? What does it benefit anyone? There is little effect in the summer, but in the winter, we would get up in the dark, go to work in the dark, even start our workday in the dark. Our kids would be out at the bus stop in the pitch black before dawn.
Recall that the last time this was attempted was in the Nixon administration, and kids were run over by buses. Then, once again, what does it benefit anyone? It only benefits oil and gas and coal and electricity, who will win the game as we power ourselves up in the dark before first light and spend money on energy needlessly. (Ironically, Nixon did it to save energy.)
People are tired of changing the time twice a year, and so am I. It is a disruption and even a hazard, and the arguments are valid. So if you want to stop changing times and pick one standard, then choose the one that is true. What we want is the same amount of light in the a.m. as in the p.m. We want daylight at breakfast and daylight at dinner, with no waste of energy.
Here is a simple experiment to do. When the clock says noon, go outside and look to the south. (You might need a map if your streets aren’t aligned north-south.) Now, is the sun directly south? It could be slightly left or right if you are not in the center of your time zone. But if the sun is way to the left, then it is 11 a.m. The sun says so, and the sun never lies. Your clock is lying. Daylight saving time is a lie.
We already waste enough time and money and fuel idling at badly timed traffic lights. We already waste enough money powering our new headlights in the daytime. That one requires an estimated $2.5 billion (with a B) extra per year to go into the pockets of the oil companies for the gasoline to power them. (Turn off your headlights.) What sum of money will it take to power us up in the darkness of a winter’s morning? Veering away from true time in either direction requires extra energy and money.
Now the U.S. Senate has voted for permanent daylight saving time; remember, they are overwhelmingly beholden to the energy companies. There is an old saying for when you want to call someone a liar most emphatically. You say: He wouldn’t tell the truth if you asked for the time of day. So our lawmakers and broadcasters (who will not correct even the most obvious lies) are lying to us about the time of day.
It’s not the end of the world. It’s just more people who want your money, and all that matters is that you play along. We don’t have to. They can call noon midnight, but that will not make it so. The sun is in the middle of the sky right here at high noon in Mountain Standard Time. That is reality. Reality is not open to legislation. If you want true time, set your clock to MST. Law that is a lie is not law at all.
