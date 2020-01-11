New Mexico came one step closer to realizing the long-held dream of a contemporary art museum when the Santa Fe Historic Districts Review Board reported favorably on the amended design for the Vladem Contemporary to the mayor and City Council ("H-board endorses revised design of Vladem art museum," Jan. 3). There is much to celebrate in this development.
We are grateful for the participation of the state of New Mexico, particularly the leadership given by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, state House Speaker Brian Egolf, state Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth and the Santa Fe delegation in joining in this private-public partnership that will benefit Santa Fe and our state, making a statement in the art world just as the Museum of Art building did in 1917. That building, which did so much to influence architecture in Santa Fe and which became and remains such an important venue for fine art in the Southwest, will benefit from the new museum, as increased exhibition space is made available.
The revision to the original plans for the Vladem Contemporary grew out of the wisdom of Department of Cultural Affairs Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego in opening comments on the design to the public. This brave decision was not without risk and, while it has delayed construction, it was the right decision to have taken and has resulted in a better outcome.
Constructive comments were taken into consideration by the architect, Devendra Narayan Contractor, and his firm, which worked in good faith with the State Historic Preservation Office to generate an enhanced design that respects the Halpin Building, provides scale appropriate to surrounding buildings and pays homage to Territorial Revival-style tin roofs in the reduced metal scrim — all without compromising the integrity of the interior museum space.
We owe a debt to the Historic Districts Review Board for its willingness to engage, for its patience and the platform it afforded Santa Feans to express their support, concerns and suggestions for this significant addition to our city. Vladem Contemporary curators will also benefit from a deeper understanding of community expectations for programming, which will necessarily involve new ways of presenting public art, but which will remain rooted in the multicultural traditions of Northern New Mexico. Although there will never be complete unanimity in a project of this scale, a general consensus has emerged that will ensure its successful launch.
Our collective gratitude is due to the donors who will make this dream possible, especially Bob and Ellen Vladem, whose lead gift is the catalyst for this project. Their generosity has been — at times — repaid with uncharitable and sometimes misinformed criticisms, but throughout they have comported themselves with grace.
They have been joined by other major donors, without whom this project would not be possible. Together they have remained steadfast in their loyalty because they all share a vision for contemporary art and a commitment to Santa Fe. Many hundreds have bought a brick to show support, and everyone is invited to do so up until the bricks are laid. The Museum of New Mexico Foundation’s Centennial Campaign, which is coming to a successful conclusion, has truly drawn on support across our community at every level. Thank you all.
I return to my initial thought. We have much to celebrate: the gift of a new contemporary art museum to the people of New Mexico, the design of which has been arrived at through generosity, consultation, consensus and partnership. Like the philanthropy of the lead donors, it speaks to the best of who we are as a community.
Guy Gronquist is the board chairman of the Museum of New Mexico Foundation. A Denver native, he has lived in Santa Fe since 2008.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.