What are we going to do? In the late 1980s and early 1990s, we regular people held peace marches with Ukraine, Japan and Russia, et al. If anyone wants to march again, I’m ready.
I many times participated in California and (twice) in USSR, along the Dneiper River, in Moscow, St. Petersburg (then Leningrad), Georgia, and hiking in Caucasus. They were fun. People in the then-USSR craved open dialogue and opportunity with the West. My church and environmental groups organized itineraries so we could bridge the lack of understanding between our nations and the Soviet Socialist Republics. The people there wanted what their government wouldn’t establish: dialogue and peace.
Until one day, the wall came down, the Russian people supported Gorbachev, then Yeltsin. Inflation hit hard after perestroika so their leaders and the country realized it couldn’t afford staggering military spending anymore. The time is coming to end war. So close. Russia post-World War II and the Cold War was ready for peace. Today, people there need an extensive economic pathway that is free, democratic and open for many multiple trading partners, not oligarchs.
Ukraine has lawyers who know how Western markets work and have built up their country over the last 30 years. Peaceful youth then are the leaders and teachers today. (But this will not happen in Russia under Vladimir Putin.) A Republican congresswoman from Missouri said recently that Russia was “a gas tank with a military” and more economic sanctions should be immediately enforced. I agree. Sanctions work with time. Anything but fighting.
It’s scary right now, and with radical dictators controlling and imprisoning the press, political leaders and protesters, this war will set Russians back and do severe harm to the innocent people of Ukraine. Russia is a huge country with many languages and cultures. The people are poetic, musical and have a love of history, writers and poets. But the takeover of a democratic nation must stop, and hopefully Putin will go back to the Kremlin. He’s a lost soul. May peace prevail on Earth, was our slogan of the 1988 and 1990 peace marches. If only we can meet face to face again. I’ll get my shoes.
