Recently there was a school board meeting to discuss a hotly contested resolution to exclude the Fiesta Court from the Santa Fe Public Schools. I was at the meeting and was amazed by the board’s ability to remain professional and open in the face of extreme agitation and frequent threats. I know two members of our school board well. Sarah Boses works for me and Kate Noble is a good friend. We can trust our school board to lead us through this.

Last week Sarah Boses told me that she would need a lighter load at work to research the issues underlying the current resolution. I saw her considering this issue as carefully as she did when the board collectively spent thousands of hours guiding our schools through the impossibilities of the pandemic.

When Sascha Anderson spoke about the resolution at the meeting she not only acknowledged its emotional difficulty and its unfortunate timing, but she cited the educational standards that the resolution addressed. Understanding those standards, and how they are interpreted federally and locally is very hard and important work, because if we don’t comply with those standards we risk losing critical funding and support for our children and the future of our community. This sort of knowledge and accountability is what we should expect from our leaders.

Kimberly Corbitt is the parent of two Santa Fe Public Schools students and a local business owner.

Recommended for you