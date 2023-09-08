Recently there was a school board meeting to discuss a hotly contested resolution to exclude the Fiesta Court from the Santa Fe Public Schools. I was at the meeting and was amazed by the board’s ability to remain professional and open in the face of extreme agitation and frequent threats. I know two members of our school board well. Sarah Boses works for me and Kate Noble is a good friend. We can trust our school board to lead us through this.
Last week Sarah Boses told me that she would need a lighter load at work to research the issues underlying the current resolution. I saw her considering this issue as carefully as she did when the board collectively spent thousands of hours guiding our schools through the impossibilities of the pandemic.
When Sascha Anderson spoke about the resolution at the meeting she not only acknowledged its emotional difficulty and its unfortunate timing, but she cited the educational standards that the resolution addressed. Understanding those standards, and how they are interpreted federally and locally is very hard and important work, because if we don’t comply with those standards we risk losing critical funding and support for our children and the future of our community. This sort of knowledge and accountability is what we should expect from our leaders.
Kate Noble spoke to the reason for postponing the vote. She noted that two of the board members were absent and their voices and needed to be present for the community to be represented. I supported Kate when she ran for mayor and am proud of that choice to this day. I don’t know Roman "Tiger" Abeyta or Dr. Carmen Gonzales (my board member) as well, but I don’t need to.
I know that enough of my fellow Santa Feans voted for them that I can trust them to lead. We have elected these public servants to lead us. They are doing work we are not doing, they know things we don’t, they are balancing complexities that we almost certainly don’t see the half of. We can trust them to lead us through a public education system that frustrates everyone.
We can be intently curious about why and how they make the choices they do. Ask your school board member. They will talk to you, they will listen, they want to serve, they want to lead, and they want to lead well. They care. If your curiosity reveals that the school board member in your area doesn’t care, doesn’t consider their choices or isn’t accountable, then you vote for someone else — or run. Santa Fe needs all of us.
Kimberly Corbitt is the parent of two Santa Fe Public Schools students and a local business owner.