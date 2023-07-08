There’s been a lot of discussion recently about how we manage our public lands in New Mexico. Too often, what’s missing from policy debates are the physical, spiritual and emotional benefits that access to public lands can have on our youth. Fortunately that is changing, right here in Santa Fe on the Caja del Rio — a 106,000-plus acre landscape that offers unlimited potential for place-based learning.

As members of the coalition to protect the Caja, we are proud to share examples of how getting youth outside and connected with these sacred lands benefits our communities. These examples also show the importance of protecting public lands like the Caja, which continues to face threats such as out-of-control illegal dumping and vandalism.

The first is for young Pueblo people. Through field trips and educational ventures, our coalition has worked with Kewa youth and the Native American Community Academy to create opportunities for youth to learn about the Indigenous history of the Caja. The petroglyphs, for example, offer messages from our Pueblo ancestors for the next generation to learn and pass on. The story of how the Pecos people migrated across the Caja is critical for all our youth to understand, no matter what pueblo they are from or if they don’t have a direct ancestral connection to the land. The Caja del Rio is extremely vital to our cultural identity, and protecting it means protecting educational opportunities for our youth.

Reyes DeVore is a member of Jemez Pueblo and the program director for the Pueblo Action Alliance; Carmichael Dominguez is a former Santa Fe city councilor and the Hispanic organizer for EarthKeepers 360. Both are members of the Caja del Rio coalition, CajadelRio.org.

