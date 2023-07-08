There’s been a lot of discussion recently about how we manage our public lands in New Mexico. Too often, what’s missing from policy debates are the physical, spiritual and emotional benefits that access to public lands can have on our youth. Fortunately that is changing, right here in Santa Fe on the Caja del Rio — a 106,000-plus acre landscape that offers unlimited potential for place-based learning.
As members of the coalition to protect the Caja, we are proud to share examples of how getting youth outside and connected with these sacred lands benefits our communities. These examples also show the importance of protecting public lands like the Caja, which continues to face threats such as out-of-control illegal dumping and vandalism.
The first is for young Pueblo people. Through field trips and educational ventures, our coalition has worked with Kewa youth and the Native American Community Academy to create opportunities for youth to learn about the Indigenous history of the Caja. The petroglyphs, for example, offer messages from our Pueblo ancestors for the next generation to learn and pass on. The story of how the Pecos people migrated across the Caja is critical for all our youth to understand, no matter what pueblo they are from or if they don’t have a direct ancestral connection to the land. The Caja del Rio is extremely vital to our cultural identity, and protecting it means protecting educational opportunities for our youth.
For additional young people in New Mexico, protection also equals expanded access to outdoor recreation. The south side is home to the youngest, lowest income and most densely populated Hispanic communities in Santa Fe; fortunately, their close proximity to the Caja can serve as the ultimate outdoor classroom — offering a break from digital screens and an escape from the everyday stresses of life.
Over 4,000 schoolchildren live on the south side, and we’ve only just begun getting them onto the Caja to learn and grow in their understanding of Northern New Mexico culture. Recent trips with the Santa Fe Boys & Girls Clubs have proven successful, and with the new Southside Teen Center opening, we hope to add more educational opportunities to get youth from the community exploring and learning.
Though these two examples differ in culture and geography, they are united by an unfortunate reality — that people of color often have unequal access to public lands. But thanks to the leadership of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and our state Legislature, that is changing, too. Through the state’s Outdoor Equity Fund, we are becoming a leader in providing more equal access to youth. Using New Mexico as a model, our congressional delegation is also working at the federal level to expand opportunities nationwide.
As a “majority-minority state,” New Mexico can and should build on its momentum to get more kids outside and connected with their public lands, but it cannot do so if those lands are not permanently protected and responsibly stewarded. The threats facing the Caja are growing, and permanent protection is needed now to ensure our youth and families will have a place to gather in community, and can recreate freely and responsibly while learning about our rich and diverse cultures.
Our state offers world-class recreational opportunities, but not everyone here has the means, transportation, experience or resources to take a day trip to the Santa Fe National Forest across town or even farther up north. The Caja del Rio offers a free, local and very enjoyable outdoor cultural, educational recreational experience. It deserves the highest level of protection we can give.
Reyes DeVore is a member of Jemez Pueblo and the program director for the Pueblo Action Alliance; Carmichael Dominguez is a former Santa Fe city councilor and the Hispanic organizer for EarthKeepers 360. Both are members of the Caja del Rio coalition, CajadelRio.org.