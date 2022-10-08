The Santa Fe Conservation Trust would like to invite you to the grand opening of the Conservation Homestead from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. This open house is your chance to celebrate the public opening of the 300-acre property in the Galisteo Basin that is our conservation showpiece property.

The Eugene V. and Clare E. Thaw Charitable Trust provided funding to the Santa Fe Conservation Trust in 2020 to purchase the property and protect it with a conservation easement. Since then, we have built four miles of brand new trails that connect to the existing trail system at the Galisteo Basin Preserve, and we are bolstering the land’s resilience to climate change through ongoing restoration work. We hope you’ll join us for an afternoon on the land to learn more, enjoy some food and drink, explore the new trails, incredible scenery and good work underway there.

The Conservation Homestead is the former ranch headquarters of the Thornton Ranch that many people called the Thornton Homestead. But the land is steeped in history going back thousands of years. We acknowledge that the Conservation Homestead is part of the unceded territory of the Tewa and Tano people who were the original stewards of the land.

Sarah Noss is a Santa Fe native and is the executive director of the Santa Fe Conservation Trust (sfct.org).

