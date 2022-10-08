The Santa Fe Conservation Trust would like to invite you to the grand opening of the Conservation Homestead from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. This open house is your chance to celebrate the public opening of the 300-acre property in the Galisteo Basin that is our conservation showpiece property.
The Eugene V. and Clare E. Thaw Charitable Trust provided funding to the Santa Fe Conservation Trust in 2020 to purchase the property and protect it with a conservation easement. Since then, we have built four miles of brand new trails that connect to the existing trail system at the Galisteo Basin Preserve, and we are bolstering the land’s resilience to climate change through ongoing restoration work. We hope you’ll join us for an afternoon on the land to learn more, enjoy some food and drink, explore the new trails, incredible scenery and good work underway there.
The Conservation Homestead is the former ranch headquarters of the Thornton Ranch that many people called the Thornton Homestead. But the land is steeped in history going back thousands of years. We acknowledge that the Conservation Homestead is part of the unceded territory of the Tewa and Tano people who were the original stewards of the land.
Some of the archaeology of the area goes back to 5,000 B.C. We know that Indigenous people were hunting and living on this land for thousands of years. The land was patented and first settled by Jose Analla in 1899 as it became part of the ranching history of the region in the 20th century. It is a 300-acre parcel in the Galisteo Basin that is now protected by a conservation easement that expands your recreational opportunities and helps to connect and expand an important wildlife corridor between the Sandia Mountains and the Sangre de Cristos.
Originally, the idea was to purchase the property and protect it with a conservation easement with funding from the Eugene V. and Clare E. Thaw Charitable Trust and then transfer it to a public agency for open space. But after Santa Fe Conservation Trust purchased it, the board and staff realized we had the opportunity not just to preserve it but also to use it as a demonstration site for land-restoration techniques. We want to show landowners how to lessen the effects of climate change on this and similar landscapes.
This year, we’ve done several workshops to bring back a wetland. And we’ve installed some beautiful rock erosion control structures to help the rain spread out and soak into the land. We are reseeding areas where the buildings used to be and keeping weeds at bay with occasional herds of goats. Bringing land back to life takes time, but there is much to see when you come out.
We’ve also installed four miles of brand new trails that link to the existing 50 miles of trails at the Galisteo Basin Preserve. The trails will be open from dawn to dusk for hikers, bikers and equestrians. The conservation trust is committed to providing equitable access to nature, so we will be working next on creating an accessible trail for people with mobility challenges. It has been flagged and is ready for user groups to come out to assess. You can see where it will be and walk it when you come out on the 15th.
So pack up the family and come join us. Please park at the Cottonwood Trailhead and go to the end of Thornton Ranch Road to access the property. We look forward to seeing you there.
Sarah Noss is a Santa Fe native and is the executive director of the Santa Fe Conservation Trust (sfct.org).