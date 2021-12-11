An article by Robert Nott featuring the story of the USS Santa Fe (“USS Santa Fe: Warship some believed to be blessed,” Nov. 8) inspired the Stephen Watts Kearny Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, to host a mini-reenactment of the light cruiser’s christening.
The event marked the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day.
Deacon Juan Martinez of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi helped with the “re-christening” part of the reenactment with members of the Santa Fe chapter. A Korean War veteran, Martinez had two brothers, Freddie and Eloy, who served in World War II.
The original cruiser, literally named “Holy Faith,” was christened in 1942 with Santa Fe River water blessed by the Catholic archbishop. Nicknamed the “Lucky Lady,” the vessel housed about 1,200 crew members — many who attributed its seemingly divine protection from 1942-45 to that sanctified blessing. Not one crew member died from battle injuries during its service, according to the U.S. Navy.
It made sense for our group to honor these patriots. The DAR is a service organization with members from all ethnic groups. Each member has proven her lineage to a patriot (or two or several) who served in the Revolutionary War, as proven by the national society’s genealogical guidelines.
This doesn’t mean the patriot was a military soldier or officer. Some were those who signed oaths to support the efforts to free the colonies from the yoke of British control, usually by serving as foundational government officials. Or those who provided hay for the horses, or food for the troops, or performed smithy work in the blacksmith shops — these are all examples of connections that qualify.
In New Mexico and neighboring states, members include some who descend from Spanish soldiers assigned to the presidios across the Southwest. For example, in Santa Fe, our presidio soldiers were required to “donate” two pesos of their salaries back to King Carlos — who used these funds to support the American cause.
Our mission is broad: historic preservation, education about our nation’s founding documents and founders (faults and all), and patriotism — honoring the military, living or fallen, and active-duty personnel. We are united by our love of this country, history, genealogy and service to others.
Recently, we were part of the Santa Fe Trail activities marking the 200th anniversary of the trail’s opening. In 1911, DAR placed the “End of the Trail” granite marker on the Plaza, still catty-cornered from La Fonda. And we will help, as always, with the Wreaths Across America efforts at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
As with any volunteer organization, we value our members and seek to broaden our community involvement. COVID-19 has provided some challenges, but we are pushing through.
