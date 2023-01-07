Here are some of my findings about noise, aggressive driving and policing that were passed on to the Santa Fe City Council. About four of the nine members made a “no-comment” reply.
Aggressive driving threatens public safety, violates existing city ordinances, as well as citizens’ rights to quiet enjoyment. Modified muffler noise is extremely hurtful to those with hearing impairments and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Do you want to see the city of Santa Fe enforce existing traffic laws and protect the public? More than 1,400 people have answered in the affirmative online as of Nov. 18.
During the past 30 days, Santa Fe County received 23 noise complaints, none of which resulted in a citation/summons (this was written in late December).
The nonemergency dispatch number, 505-428-3710, can be called for vehicle noise as directed by city staff, but in my numerous calls, I do not expect any enforced response.
On Nov. 6, Mayor Alan Webber brought a spreadsheet to the Stop Aggressive Driving meeting. It shows stops made as follows: 2015-3: 2018-1; 2019-1; 2020-55; 2021-26; 2022-28. Of a total of 112 stops in eight years, 23 paid a penalty; noise violations were 111, and 29 were dismissed.
In 2018, the City Council tabled a proposal to bring back unattended speed vans and has not moved on it since. Vans would detect speeding and send the plate of the offender to the police department for review and action. The break-even point is issuing 250 tickets per month.
Santa Fe can immediately employ noise and speed monitors and cameras to ticket violators. The city also can decrease the backlog in the City Traffic Calming Program to reduce the dozens of “speed hump” pending applications.
City police do not have noise meters. However, police can ticket loud muffler violators even without noise meters as in Section 10-2-9 C., City Noise Ordinance.
On Sept. 21, 2022, Santa Fe Neighborhood Associations leaders were asked to notify members of the Stop Aggressive Driving petition to increase noise enforcement.
Veterans and others with PTSD are negatively impacted by illegal traffic noise.
Hearing impaired people are especially subject to enhanced and painful loud noises.
Many other jurisdictions in the country have vehicle inspections that require emissions and muffler noise testing.
City and county police do not have encrypted communications that would allow confidentiality.
Albuquerque has had fixed speed cameras on Lead and Coal since August. Bernalillo County is adding speed cameras to areas of problem racing and higher traffic fatalities.