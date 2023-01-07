Here are some of my findings about noise, aggressive driving and policing that were passed on to the Santa Fe City Council. About four of the nine members made a “no-comment” reply.

Aggressive driving threatens public safety, violates existing city ordinances, as well as citizens’ rights to quiet enjoyment. Modified muffler noise is extremely hurtful to those with hearing impairments and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Do you want to see the city of Santa Fe enforce existing traffic laws and protect the public? More than 1,400 people have answered in the affirmative online as of Nov. 18.

