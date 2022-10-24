They’re back. Department of Energy and Waste Isolation Pilot Plant officials are planning another WIPP Community Forum for the public. That’s because the Department of Energy and the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant are planning to expand radioactive waste shipments along U.S. 285 and Interstate 40 with a more dangerous powdered form of plutonium.

These shipments will expose us to more risk because the waste is more dangerous, the shipments will increase by many thousands, and shipping is planned to continue for the rest of the century, although WIPP was supposed to close in 2024. This mission will also transport this new form of waste across 10 states.

To say this is absurd is an understatement. DOE’s lawyers have gagged us from using the words “WIPP expansion” in hearings because they know that, if the public knew what it was, people would oppose it. At the last DOE/WIPP meeting July 7, attendees were incensed they weren’t allowed to ask questions.

Cynthia Weehler is co-chair of the 285 Alliance, a community organization serving the 23 communities along U.S. 285. Transportation of nuclear weapons’ waste near these communities is one of the issues it monitors.

