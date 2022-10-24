They’re back. Department of Energy and Waste Isolation Pilot Plant officials are planning another WIPP Community Forum for the public. That’s because the Department of Energy and the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant are planning to expand radioactive waste shipments along U.S. 285 and Interstate 40 with a more dangerous powdered form of plutonium.
These shipments will expose us to more risk because the waste is more dangerous, the shipments will increase by many thousands, and shipping is planned to continue for the rest of the century, although WIPP was supposed to close in 2024. This mission will also transport this new form of waste across 10 states.
To say this is absurd is an understatement. DOE’s lawyers have gagged us from using the words “WIPP expansion” in hearings because they know that, if the public knew what it was, people would oppose it. At the last DOE/WIPP meeting July 7, attendees were incensed they weren’t allowed to ask questions.
The DOE only allowed us to write questions on index cards that officials took back to their offices. We knew it was a dodge, and the agency has verified it. Three months later, answers to those questions still haven’t been posted.
Letters to the editor were sent, and our outrage has resulted in this second meeting with more amenable rules. Remember, the DOE works for us. The DOE puts us at risk. It must listen to us and use our concerns in its planning.
You need to attend this event. You can do so virtually or in person. DOE needs to know its new mission is opposed by New Mexicans. It should be, because it is illegal for DOE to make these changes without New Mexico’s permission. Our governor needs to know if you oppose it. She can stop it.
Register to attend the forum, which is 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. If you attend in person, you do not need to register. The meeting will be at Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, 20 Buffalo Thunder Trail, north of Santa Fe. If you attend virtually, copy and paste this link in your browser: bit.ly/WIPP-virtual
Cynthia Weehler is co-chair of the 285 Alliance, a community organization serving the 23 communities along U.S. 285. Transportation of nuclear weapons’ waste near these communities is one of the issues it monitors.