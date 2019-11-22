On health care issue, Pelosi is right, Warren and Sanders are wrong

As indicated in a recent Associated Press article by Sahil Kapur, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s warning to Democratic candidates running for president of the United States is quite clear: Seek to build on President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act instead of pushing ahead with the more sweeping Medicare for All plans favored by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., that would create a government-run health care system and abolish private insurance. While the ACA did not (unfortunately) include a public option, Pelosi appears to try reinstating some form of a public option without removing the private health insurers and their market from the overall scheme.
As they say, it’s complicated. One can look at insurance in general as having layers. Umbrella plans as well as insurance pools are examples of these top layers while the general layer (bottom layer) is used by most Americans that have insurance.
The concept that a health care system must include the abolition of the private sector market is flawed. Countries like France, the U.K. and Canada, which have a government-run health care system, also have a private market sector. This includes insurers, doctors, hospitals, etc.
The private sector entities function in the role of serving those customers who are able to afford a private health care plan. To keep these concepts simple, think of the one percent of Americans plus upper middle class that right now pay for the highest quality health care. It also should be noted that Medicare in the U.S. does not cover all health care. Part A covers hospital and emergency care while Part B covers most but not all provider visits.
Certain medical costs such as medications, dental, vision, dermatological treatments, psychological care and some office visits are out of pocket expenses that can be partly covered by a private supplemental plan (i.e. traditional Medicare plans such as Parts F and D or Medicare Advantage plans). It should be noted that supplemental health care plans only cover those expenses from providers that do accept Medicare.
The downside of government-run health care systems is that sometimes there are procedures that have waiting lists. Using the example of the United Kingdom National Health Care System, most doctors employed by the system are general practice doctors. Care is quite good for most procedures, but more complicated ones may require out of pocket expenses and would need to be covered by a private health insurance plan. A similar system can be found in Canada, Belgium or France. This is not really very different from Medicare Part A and Part B.
The most important part of this is to remember that private health insurance and care should not be abolished. Furthermore, one can get more affordable and effective health care from a public option plan if it is well implemented.
Brenda A. Trolin is an author and political and legislative analyst and currently lives in Boulder, Colo.
