As a proud American, Hispanic (Mexican-Spaniard), Catholic man born and raised in the City Different, I struggle with the issue of abortion. I do believe in the Christian values of the sanctity, dignity and uniqueness of each human life, and I also believe in the once-upon-a-time American values of equality, justice and liberty for all.
The problem I have with the issue is that it seems to me most of those who claim to be pro-life and for the abolishment of abortion are men like I am. Many of them are either politicians or members of the clergy. I have two questions for each and every one of them. Did any of you even consult with or discuss the issue with your female constituents or members of your congregation before coming to your position on the issue? What is your position and belief regarding the death penalty for convicted criminals?
This brings to mind something called the separation of church and state, which I believe is a good thing. Too many governments all over the world seem to constantly oppress the masses to the benefit of a select few, which, by the way, is not Jesus Christ’s way.
There is no single child on this planet who asked to be brought into this world, and none who had the choice as to their mom and dad. For many, their existence with us was or is a horrible nightmare with few days of joy. There are many examples of which abortion may have been less harsh and demeaning for the child.
I believe so when I recall stories like Baby Brianna Lopez, Omaree Varela, Victoria Martens and Jeremiah Valencia, who were not protected not only by those who brought them into this existence, but by many others as well. I think of children kidnapped by authorities in a foreign country and separated from their mothers and fathers, and the lifelong trauma resulting from such an atrocity.
I think of refugee immigrant children all over the world fleeing threats of death, a life of misery and being forced to travel with their parents as they flee from drug cartels or racists that hate them because someone told lies about them and ignorant people generalized and believed they are all the same, only to arrive in another place where they are met with threats and hatred again. I think of those born to addicts or alcoholics or those born into poverty, even in a land called a place of equal opportunity.
As a man, I will remain neutral regarding this issue for the following reasons: I have not and never will be impregnated. I have not and never will carry another human being in a womb for nine months. I have not and will never suffer labor pains. I have never experienced any kind of morning sickness except for the self-inflicted kind. I will respectfully let the grandmothers, mothers, daughters, aunts, nieces, granddaughters, sisters, friends and other women decide what should be done regarding this issue. I will stand down on this one.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.