This frigid Friday morning at Guaje Pines Cemetery, members of the community put evergreen wreaths on the graves of veterans. Each veteran was marked with a little survey flag to make the slope of our beautiful cemetery bloom with flags erect in the frozen ground.

Here in Los Alamos, many of these veterans were the parents who boomed the babies who were my classmates, as well as the teachers who taught us. Many served here with “Project Y” or came home from war in Europe, the Pacific, Korea. So many of our parents were grateful for the bomb. One of my teachers, a Korean War veteran, telling us stories about fighting while freezing off body parts and wishing we’d dropped the bomb on those commies, too.

But that was in that era America led the free world as the only nuclear power. Now? There’s no army we’d nuke because they can nuke us back. Now, the only thing our enemies need for destroying democracy is a troll farm in Russia.

