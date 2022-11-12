This frigid Friday morning at Guaje Pines Cemetery, members of the community put evergreen wreaths on the graves of veterans. Each veteran was marked with a little survey flag to make the slope of our beautiful cemetery bloom with flags erect in the frozen ground.
Here in Los Alamos, many of these veterans were the parents who boomed the babies who were my classmates, as well as the teachers who taught us. Many served here with “Project Y” or came home from war in Europe, the Pacific, Korea. So many of our parents were grateful for the bomb. One of my teachers, a Korean War veteran, telling us stories about fighting while freezing off body parts and wishing we’d dropped the bomb on those commies, too.
But that was in that era America led the free world as the only nuclear power. Now? There’s no army we’d nuke because they can nuke us back. Now, the only thing our enemies need for destroying democracy is a troll farm in Russia.
My dad is buried in Guaje Pines. John S. Benson brought his family to Los Alamos in 1958 when he was recruited to be a physician here in the Secret City. He and Helen married in 1943, weeks before he entered basic training where, with all weapons at the front, they trained with wooden guns and brooms. He volunteered as a medic because ever since he was a little boy, and his father died of strep throat, John had wanted to be a doctor and save people so they wouldn’t die to leave a little boy bereft. John trained running with stretchers and learning emergency aid until one day his sergeant yelled, “Private Benson! Report to HQ! Now!”
That day the army pulled Private Benson out of basic to send him to medical school. He graduated a year after VE Day to serve in the Public Health Service. For 40 years more, he served his patients into the night while Helen supported home and neighborhood. My father, as were so many of the boring old parents we Boomers rebelled against, was a true servant, and sacrificed his life, not to die for the nation in war, but to live for America during peace.
Each grave holds a body of knowledge, a life full of stories, memories now dust and ashes. I think of them, the parents, the friends, (inevitably me), and how each created my community and expanded that community one by ten by the thousands each meets in our decades of daily encounters.
Yes, those we honored today are veterans. With gratitude to God, the lives of most here in Guaje Pines didn’t end on the battlefield. Thank you for your service in uniform, and more, thank you for your service to your families, the community, the world, and me during the lives you each spent creating peace. To all you veterans — and to all you community builders — thank you. May you — we all — be blessed with grace and peace.