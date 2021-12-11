Old Pecos Trail, Santa Fe’s last beautiful gateway and uncommercial entrance into Santa Fe, is at risk of going the way of St. Francis and Cerrillos roads with their latest planned developments.
The natural environment along Old Pecos Trail, with the enchanting scenic vistas of the Sangre de Cristos, Sandias and Jemez mountains will not remain for long without a special preservation designation to protect it from proposed higher-density rezoning, two-story buildings and potential commercial developments.
For over 700 years, Native American trails ran between pre-Hispanic pueblos and eventually evolved into a trade route during the Spanish Colonial Period to long-distance commercial roads during the Mexican, territorial and statehood periods to today’s most significant historic entrance into Santa Fe, the oldest capital city in the United States.
Miraculously, it still conveys its history into Santa Fe running through the Historic District, past the Roundhouse, through Barrio Analco and ending at the historic Santa Fe Plaza. Traveling along Old Pecos Trail, visitors from around the world and residents alike experience Santa Fe as a world-class UNESCO Creative City.
Old Pecos Trail is Santa Fe’s front yard. If the zoning is changed, 30 two-story houses with front and backyards, fences and with windows lit at night will be visible. This is not a case of “not in my backyard” often cited to obscure relevant questions and dialogue as to the appropriateness of proposed developments.
To the contrary, Old Pecos Trail pertains to the entire Santa Fe communities as well as to its unique state and national heritage. Rezoning sets a precedent for future multistoried residential and commercial developments.
In 2000, the gateway entrance to Old Pecos Trail at Interstate 25 was preserved by designating 4.85 acres as Santa Fe County Open Space, protection from one of the largest gas station developments between Albuquerque and Denver. It was acquired with $300,000 from County Open Lands, Trails and Parks Advisory Committee funds; $50,000 from the city of Santa Fe; a special appropriation of $175,000 from the state of New Mexico; and $140,000 from individual contributions from the community. Additionally, an individual contribution of $40,000 was used to help develop the Santa Fe River Trail on the city’s south side.
At that time, residents from a communitywide, broad coalition — including neighborhood associations — formed to preserve Old Pecos Trail to Cordova Road. The committee has met over the last 20 years to discuss and write appropriate ordinance and zoning recommendations, including traffic safety considerations, with the city’s Planning Department. For more than 20 years, community efforts to preserve Old Pecos Trail have been literally kicked down the road and curtailed.
Besides the significance of a historic trail and entrance to Santa Fe, there are multiple traffic safety considerations along the divided roadway. The traffic issues are complex, and it is impossible to have a realistic traffic survey during the pandemic.
Before the pandemic, hundreds more cars traveled along Old Pecos Trail daily during peak hours. Cars lined up on I-25 to enter onto Old Pecos Trail and later lined up on lanes along Old Pecos Trail to merge onto I-25. Additional traffic with a new road cut for a proposed development of 30 new houses would increase traffic that must make U-turns to travel to work and shopping, potentially requiring additional traffic lights and lanes.
Most important, the Old Pecos Trail, like the Plaza, gives us a memory and evidence of our long historical and multicultural journey as Santa Feans. This is why we need to preserve it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.