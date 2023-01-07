Having read Kim Shanahan’s column (“Classic east-side doozy creates smoke and little clarity,” Building Santa Fe, Dec. 18), several things popped out for me.
His comments, “east-side outrage delivered in polite well-scripted, two-minute sound bites” as compared to “west-side NIMBYs with passionate defenses of a chain-link fenced open space, weren’t read from well-rehearsed notes” were condescending to the east and the west side. They do nothing but try to pit one side against the other and can only create ill feeling and social divide in our fair city.
That said, I found his criticism of Bruce Thorne and Peter Ives “not being able to pontificate” on pages and pages of rebuttals equally insulting. The Albuquerque developer, Pierre Amestoy, was not at either the Planning Commission meeting or the City Council meeting, but his representatives were. They were able to pontificate on the proposed development.
The rest of us had to be well-scripted in our two-minute “sound bites.” Has Shanahan’s seen Throne’s and Ive’s “pages and pages of rebuttals” since he apparently lives in Costa Rica? What are we to do when going up against a developer who seemingly has access to our governing body, and the people who elect our City Council are not allowed to approach them to make comments except for the two minutes of allotted time? It is to the credit of city councilors that they postponed their vote on the proposal until they can obtain a clearer understanding of what they are being asked to do.
Our focus is the scenic Old Pecos Trail historic corridor into our city. Contrary to what former City Councilor Ron Trujillo said in his remarks — the “east side needs to share the burden with the west side” — this historic entrance into our city belongs to everyone, not just the east side.
Shanahan says, “Peter Ives’ passed 2015 resolution regarding the scenic corridor should happen, but after the rezoning is approved.” Really? Isn’t that like closing the gate after the horse has bolted?
Donna Rae Peth is a retired registered nurse and has lived in Santa Fe for 48 years on the north side, east side and the south side of our city.