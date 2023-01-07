Having read Kim Shanahan’s column (“Classic east-side doozy creates smoke and little clarity,” Building Santa Fe, Dec. 18), several things popped out for me.

His comments, “east-side outrage delivered in polite well-scripted, two-minute sound bites” as compared to “west-side NIMBYs with passionate defenses of a chain-link fenced open space, weren’t read from well-rehearsed notes” were condescending to the east and the west side. They do nothing but try to pit one side against the other and can only create ill feeling and social divide in our fair city.

That said, I found his criticism of Bruce Thorne and Peter Ives “not being able to pontificate” on pages and pages of rebuttals equally insulting. The Albuquerque developer, Pierre Amestoy, was not at either the Planning Commission meeting or the City Council meeting, but his representatives were. They were able to pontificate on the proposed development.

Donna Rae Peth is a retired registered nurse and has lived in Santa Fe for 48 years on the north side, east side and the south side of our city.

