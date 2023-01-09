The Santa Fe City Council and mayor are scheduled to decide about a rezoning request for 2200 Old Pecos Trail this Wednesday.

The developer and his agents have made all sorts of claims it is their right to overbuild on property zoned R-1 since 1961. In a presentation Dec. 14 to the governing body, the developer did not even acknowledge this property has been designated part of the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor since 1999, as is clearly stated within the 1999 General Plan available on the city’s website.

The significance of the scenic corridor also is supported by the 1999 Future Land Use Map that continuously has displayed corridor hatch marks and legend text for 23 years. Further, the corridor directives were reiterated and expanded upon in a 2015 resolution. The next two paragraphs are quotes from Chapter 3 of the 1999 General Plan.

Pat Lillis is a longtime Santa Fe resident.

