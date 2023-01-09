The Santa Fe City Council and mayor are scheduled to decide about a rezoning request for 2200 Old Pecos Trail this Wednesday.
The developer and his agents have made all sorts of claims it is their right to overbuild on property zoned R-1 since 1961. In a presentation Dec. 14 to the governing body, the developer did not even acknowledge this property has been designated part of the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor since 1999, as is clearly stated within the 1999 General Plan available on the city’s website.
The significance of the scenic corridor also is supported by the 1999 Future Land Use Map that continuously has displayed corridor hatch marks and legend text for 23 years. Further, the corridor directives were reiterated and expanded upon in a 2015 resolution. The next two paragraphs are quotes from Chapter 3 of the 1999 General Plan.
Under the heading “Corridor Protection Areas,” page 3-12: “The Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor designates Old Pecos Trail, between Cordova Road and I-25, as a scenic roadway and recognizes its importance as an unspoiled entryway into downtown. Development standards, including land uses, density, and design controls, will be developed through a public participation process.”
Under the heading “Implementing Policies,” page 3-14: “Adopt an Old Pecos Trail “Scenic Corridor” designation and development standards for the Old Pecos Trail between Cordova Road and I-25.”
I believe this 1999 General Plan text overrides all other claims. Because the rezoning case began 13 months ago, many Santa Fe residents have examined the case and submitted design and technical research opposing rezoning via the city’s PrimeGov portal and email submissions to the Land Use Department. They also showed up to speak against the proposal. Opponents were allowed two minutes of oral testimony per person on Dec. 14. This is a complicated case, and, unfortunately, the rules would not allow the opposition to explain and discuss this research directly with the mayor and council.
The 1999 General Plan and the Future Land Use Map are guides approved by resolution. The Future Land Use Map has had changes made to it over the years through approved amendments and new dates of publication. The Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor has survived all of those amendments because it is an establish corridor. However, this February, while the developer was going through the rezoning process, the corridor was completely removed from the most recent Future Land Use Map without this process and without authority.
After inquiries were made about the removal of the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor from the map, a different version, not the original version, was added to the Future Land Use Map in November. This version dismisses the corridor by relegating it to a road and not a corridor, and adds only part of the general plan text to the legend. Again, the Land Use Department had left out the important directive to “Adopt an Old Pecos Trail ‘Scenic Corridor’ designation and development standards for the Old Pecos Trail between Cordova Road and I-25.”
Before approving any rezoning, we want the governing body to direct the Land Use Department, for the third and final time, to work with residents through a public participation process and define the standards for the future of the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor.