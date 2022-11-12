For years, the shuttered Eberline facility at 5981 Airport Road has been a liability for the city’s southwest side, with questions repeatedly raised about contamination of the facility and its potential negative impact on surrounding areas. Eberline manufactured radiation testing equipment there from the 1950s to 2007, and after that it sat as an abandoned factory. But with the rising interest in rehabilitating former industrial sites as infill projects, it needn’t stay that way.

Local newspapers have covered what has appeared at some times to be slow movement toward a cleanup, or the lack of activity, for years. But rather than focus on Eberline, we should look to the future and encourage the site’s purchase and redevelopment by a qualified nonprofit developer. Handled by the right partners, it could become a major economic and housing opportunity for the city, bringing an exciting new mixed-use project to the corner of Airport and South Meadows Road.

The coordinator of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 6 Targeted Brownfields Assessment program confirmed that should a qualified nonprofit developer purchase the site, ample funds are available for its rehabilitation. Only nonprofits, tribal entities and state or local governments qualify, not for-profit developers.

Rachel Thompson has a master’s degree in community and economic development and uses it to advocate for healthy communities. She lives in Santa Fe.

