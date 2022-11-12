For years, the shuttered Eberline facility at 5981 Airport Road has been a liability for the city’s southwest side, with questions repeatedly raised about contamination of the facility and its potential negative impact on surrounding areas. Eberline manufactured radiation testing equipment there from the 1950s to 2007, and after that it sat as an abandoned factory. But with the rising interest in rehabilitating former industrial sites as infill projects, it needn’t stay that way.
Local newspapers have covered what has appeared at some times to be slow movement toward a cleanup, or the lack of activity, for years. But rather than focus on Eberline, we should look to the future and encourage the site’s purchase and redevelopment by a qualified nonprofit developer. Handled by the right partners, it could become a major economic and housing opportunity for the city, bringing an exciting new mixed-use project to the corner of Airport and South Meadows Road.
The coordinator of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 6 Targeted Brownfields Assessment program confirmed that should a qualified nonprofit developer purchase the site, ample funds are available for its rehabilitation. Only nonprofits, tribal entities and state or local governments qualify, not for-profit developers.
The EPA would look especially favorably upon an application from a nonprofit affordable housing developer. Homewise is probably the most likely candidate, as it has the financial capacity and has launched mixed-use projects in Albuquerque. Another possibility is that the city could purchase the land and donate it to Habitat for Humanity or the group that built Siler Yard.
The Targeted Brownfields Assessment, wholly funded by the EPA, is the first step in the process and takes place before the land is purchased. All it would require is for Eberline to grant access to EPA specialists to conduct a three-phase evaluation. Going through the assessment before purchasing the property ensures the applicant will be shielded from Superfund liability.
In the first phase, criteria are established for the assessment. This could take 30 days to two months. Phase II entails gathering samples from the site based on those criteria and generally takes somewhere in the vicinity of six months. Phase III identifies specific cleanup needs.
Should the applicant purchase the land, significant funds are available through both the EPA and the New Mexico Environmental Department. The funds are awarded annually through a competitive process. According to EPA program coordinator Althea Foster, the rehabilitation of the Eberline site for mixed-income housing would be “right up our alley,” and her office is very interested in projects in New Mexico.
The 111/2-acre site is currently assessed at $2.4 million. The land value has held steady at around $1 million, and the buildings undoubtedly would be torn down in the cleanup.
What assistance is available to the developer? The EPA together with the state routinely makes grants for $500,000 and up to $1 million or $2 million for a limited number of projects. The applicant can apply for one grant per competition cycle. The performance period is four years. Additionally, the state Environmental Department has a low-interest brownfields cleanup revolving loan program that its website says can help leverage an applicant’s funding at a $17 to $1 ratio. Additional funds may be available through the Federal Economic Development Administration, according to Foster.
For years, local newspapers have had a difficult time getting a bead on what’s happening at the Eberline site (Eberline is now owned by Thermo Fisher in Massachusetts). To recap, it’s not a Superfund site, according to Foster, and it’s not on the Superfund National Priorities list, though it may have been in the past. It is qualified for redevelopment with brownfields funding.
What’s holding us up?
Rachel Thompson has a master’s degree in community and economic development and uses it to advocate for healthy communities. She lives in Santa Fe.