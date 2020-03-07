Oil, gas offer path toward bright energy future

In The New Mexican article (“Looking beyond the boom,” Jan. 19), Jens Gould’s article discusses the importance of diversifying New Mexico’s economy to continue our transition to a balanced energy mix — particularly, according to the article, in case oil prices decrease. But the article understates just how important oil and natural gas are to helping diversify our energy portfolio.
New Mexico’s oil and gas resource dollars are critical to the state’s economy. Oil and natural gas can and must continue to help the state achieve historic economic development and pay for critical social services like health care and better education funding. The key, as the article points out, is in the management. The Lujan Grisham administration already is leading the way by focusing on education that will train New Mexico’s future workforce — in conventional energy as well as renewables, conservation and energy efficiency.
Done right, oil and gas revenues offer a path toward long-term economic viability, energy diversity and a bright energy future.
Considering New Mexico’s goal of going carbon-free by 2045 and the fact that currently renewable energy only makes up 10 percent of our power generation, natural gas already has proven itself to be a clean, environmentally responsible and inexpensive energy choice to take our families and businesses toward a prosperous economy and future.
