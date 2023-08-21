From a young age, we teach our children the importance of taking responsibility for their actions and cleaning up after themselves when they make a mess. We should expect the same from the oil and gas industry working in New Mexico.

But for far too long, antiquated policies under the current leasing system have left our families on the hook to pay to clean up messes left behind by bankrupt oil and gas companies — messes involving orphaned wells with decaying and leaking infrastructure that can pollute our air and water. This has robbed our communities of tax dollars that could have been put to use improving our children’s classrooms and our hospitals and roadways.

Thankfully, improvements are underway. We are grateful to the Bureau of Land Management for recently proposing reforms that modernize the outdated oil and gas leasing program. With updated bonding rates, the BLM finally can hold the oil and gas industry accountable to pay to clean up abandoned wells. These reforms would also increase certain fiscal rates to help ensure New Mexicans receive a fairer share for the use of the natural resources that belong to us all. More responsible leasing and development protections will also help address the potential harm oil and gas wells pose to our communities’ health, well-being and cultural lands.

Amber Wallin, MPA, is executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children.

