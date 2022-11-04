According to those I know who have experienced defeat one or more times, it is not the end of the world or even the Apocalypse. Most will tell you that they learned more from setbacks and failures than from winning.
Loss and disappointment are a part of life for those who attempt to excel in sports, careers, raising a family, and political contests. Does this make them losers?
Somewhere along the line, we got the idea that a defeat is the absolute worst thing in the world. Our society would benefit from getting over this notion. We could start by teaching our children who play sports not to blame others when they or their team loses, but to learn what they can from the experience.
Losing can be a “teachable moment” for our children. When adults play the victim over a defeat, they lose the opportunity to demonstrate and teach dignity in a difficult time.
Serious contests, small and large, end emotionally for all involved. You may also recall the story of the South’s surrender in the Civil War with Grant and Lee meeting at the Appomattox Courthouse. Grant treated Lee with extraordinary sensitivity and respect and instructed his nearby troops to do the same. Together they rose above their lesser instincts and helped Lee endure what was perhaps his life’s most painful moment.
One sad day, a former president called John McCain a loser because he had been captured by the enemy in a war he risked his life to win. The man who called a permanently injured, former prisoner of war (for over five years) a loser had never served in the military and had no apparent idea what sacrifice or loss really means. I wonder what he would have said about my father, who was awarded a Purple Heart after his right leg was amputated in World War II.
Life has its defeats. It is wasted energy calling oneself or another a loser simply because they tried and failed to reach their goal. Just as it is wasted dignity to play the victim card when you won fewer votes than your opponent.
You’ve heard the expression: Fall down nine times, get up 10. Give me a world where politicians, their supporters, and other adults accept loss as a natural, inevitable part of life.
Olin Dodson has worked and resided in Santa Fe for over 25 years. He is a published poet, the author of Melissa's Gift and volunteers as a writing tutor for the Santa Fe Public Schools.