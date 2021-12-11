President Joe Biden is passionate about infrastructure. But American democracy is in danger. Better roads, sturdier bridges, cleaner water and more broadband will not save it. The quiet assertion that this is still a democracy isn’t enough. Only a passion for democracy can save it. Does he have it? Can he be more passionate about democracy than about infrastructure?
Those who want to snatch the foundation from under our feet have shown us what they will do. On Jan. 6, Donald Trump-spawned violent thugs, with the help of quisling members of Congress, and the alleged traitorous complicity of the Trump White House tried to overthrow the government of the United States. Many of us saw it happen. It should be another day — like the Japanese attack on Dec 7, 1941, or the terrorist attack on 9/11 — that will live in infamy.
It won’t — not if extremist groups, a healthy batch of kowtowing congressmen and senators, the ex-president himself and Tucker Carlson have their way (and they seem to be having it for a wide swath of real insurgents, wannabe insurgents, stay-at-home insurgents, liar-buyers and gun-toting insurgents-in-waiting). For them, it was just a bunch of good ol’ American patriots enjoying a visit to the U.S. Capitol building. I’m sure it was the happy, touristy, patriotic terrorizing and rummaging they keep trying to say it was. But that’s not what it looked like.
They want their coup attempt de-infamy-ed.
They want us to see what happened as a Capitol stroll by good Americans, patriots even. They are not. They are un-Americans, anti-Americans, who seem intent on dismantling American democracy. They are insurrectionists, terrorists, traitors, seditionists, quislings under the sway of a man who denies any of it was his fault, a nowhere man who promised them he would be there with them at the Capitol but was not.
A quick review:
The election was not stolen. That didn’t happen. The pandemic is real. It is happening more today than yesterday and nearly 800,000 people have died. The Capitol was attacked. It did happen. Those who invaded the Capitol are terrorists. They are thugs and deserve to be treated as such. Their own hornswaggler-in-chief landed them where they are. Nothing can change those things.
Trump grabbed Republicans by their elephant and won’t let go. A jerk here, a jerk there, he jerks them everywhere. And they let him do it. They long for him to do it. And they are afraid to make him stop.
So now we are engaged in a great attempt by Trump-addled Republicans to pull the wool over our eyes and have us believe we did not see what we actually saw that day. And if we did see it, we didn’t see it the way they need for us to see it. So they have set the facts adrift, redefined the words, hijacked the Jan. 6 narrative and are attempting to make us re-see the terrorist attack on the Capitol. Tyranny and patriotism collide in the fog.
These are times that try our souls. At least they should be.
Democrats investigate. Republicans refuse. Republicans reduce “critical race theory” to meaningless “CRT” and scream at school boards. If-you’re-white-you’re-all-right-ism grows. Threats have been made. Distractions abound. Pandemic politics roil the land. Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Green blather from their own private wilderness. And Democrats investigate and fuss with the busywork of government as best they can.
Making American democracy was a violent and messy business. Holding it together with the Civil War was a very violent and very messy business, but the United States became what it was meant to be after that and only after that. Now we are facing the messy — and possibly violent (no need to deny it) — business of democracy again. And there is no Abe Lincoln in sight.
There is Biden, and “Build Back Better” is not much of a rallying cry for what is likely to come next. But he has to be the one.
What can be done to save our endangered democracy? If it is worth saving, how far are you willing to go? Do you have the energy? Will you get riled up or get rolled over? Will you fight for it? Others who will fight for it need to know. I need to know.
Are you uneasy? Uneasy is good.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.