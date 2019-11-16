The United States of America, age 243, died unpeacefully in her home today.
Miss America, as she once was lovingly called, was born in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776, to her loving parents, Freedom and Equality. She was educated by the best minds and intentions. She spent her career spreading her beliefs as outlined in her Constitution, and in fact, her movement started an entire country to proclaim it. She worked tirelessly to protect all people and pursued life, liberty and happiness. She was an ardent advocate of peace, hope, safety, security and domestic tranquility. She was loved by hundreds of millions both here and around the world.
The USA is survived by Corruption, Inequality, Greed, Lawlessness and Terrorism. Old Glory, as she once jokingly referred to her age, was preceded in death by Democracy, Justice, Free and Fair Elections, Active Participation by her followers, Human Rights, Equality and Rule of Law, not to mention millions of her followers who fought and died alongside her in the pursuit and protection of her causes.
Funeral services took place Nov. 8, 2016. Burial continues daily with each tweet, mass shooting, racist rally and every decision being perpetrated to destroy her Constitution. Flowers and donations can be sent to Trump 2020 campaign, the National Rifle Association and the Republican National Committee.
Day is done, gone the sun, from the lakes, from the hills, from the sky. All is not well, do not safely rest. God is nigh.
Kathi Collins is an artist and performer, grandmother, anti-gun activist and volunteer at our border.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.