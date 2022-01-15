I commend The New Mexican for the recent informative piece on the transformation of the Palace of the Governors from its four-century-old beginnings to its present purpose as a historically important museum (“Transformation at Palace of the Governors marks an evolution,” Our View, Dec. 26). A multiple-use building under at least four entities over its storied past, the Palace remains a standout landmark buttressing the north side of the Plaza.
What I observed on a recent tour of the ongoing reconstruction work is that the focus of this historical building is on the arrival of the first Spaniards to the region and all Mexican and Anglo American arrivals since. But when the colonists and their families came north to settle the far northern frontier for Spain, this wasn’t just empty land close to water and firewood. It was an ancient pueblo where Native families had lived for hundreds of years. The Spaniards made it theirs, and we know the rest of the story.
Fast-forward to the 21st century and the wounds that have festered among the Pueblo people for 400 years. This was Native land, Tewa land, claimed the posters present on the Plaza in 2020. The Native people haven’t forgotten what their ancestors lost. They ask for recognition, apologies and compassionate care for their history and their way of life today.
Which brings me to the last three paragraphs of the editorial essay, which take up the ongoing discussion of what to do about the Civil War monument, the obelisk, that faced the Palace and was toppled in October 2020. Still a raw wound in our community, the authors continue to conflate the reason for its demise. Noting a decision has yet to be made on how to resolve this painful state of affairs (are you listening, Mayor?) the writer, like many Santa Feans, continues to believe the dispute was over “the fact than an inscription on one side of its base once included a reference to ‘savage’ Indians.”
Although scratched out in the 1970s, Native peoples still feel the sting of its racist meaning. Intended to honor Union soldiers for their role in “winning the Civil War in the West,” the monument also celebrates U.S. Army soldiers in the Indian wars. In its very presence, the obelisk subtly acknowledged the nation’s push toward a free white West. Hence the ongoing and underlying resentment among Native peoples today and the impetus to remove the monument.
The obelisk represents such a small part of the so–called tricultural history of New Mexico. Let’s not allow a once three-layered concrete monument to Civil War soldiers be representative of a state whose history is so rich and inclusive. The ongoing evolution of the Palace of the Governors requires our understanding and acceptance of all those who once shared this space, not just those who look like us. I believe we can unlearn and relearn our historical past while living in the present.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.