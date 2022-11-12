In response to the article (“Ease doctor shortage; improve retention of residents,” My View, Oct. 23), I would like to echo that the shortage of doctors in New Mexico is shocking and dangerous. But I would also like to suggest that nurse practitioners should also be recruited to provide excellent care.
There are only about 114 nurse practitioners in Santa Fe and only about 800 certified nurse practitioners in the entire state of New Mexico. The population of New Mexico is just over 2 million people, with Santa Fe’s population at a little over 88,000. Given that the University of New Mexico has a nursing program, it would seem nurse practitioners could help fill the gap in medical care in the state. As someone who has only lived in Santa Fe for four years, I am wondering why, in this culturally interesting city and state capital, more nurse practitioners aren’t practicing here.
Certified nurse practitioners are more than qualified to provide excellent care. In order to be a nurse practitioner, one has to be a registered nurse with a master’s degree and, in some states, a doctorate, in order to practice. In addition, nurse practitioners need to take a qualifying certification exam to practice.
In New Mexico, as in 24 other states, nurse practitioners are able to practice independently. They are qualified to diagnose, treat and prescribe in New Mexico. Wouldn’t it make sense to find ways to attract more nurse practitioners? Clearly, to attract more health care providers, we have to provide higher salaries consistent with their education and affordable housing. In a state with the second-worst physician shortage in the country, this is indeed a crisis. Nurse practitioners as well as physician assistants who move here can offer New Mexico residents quality care in a timely manner.