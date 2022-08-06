Thank you, Dr. Michael Gajewski (“Anesthesiologists should advocate for patient safety,” My View, July 17), I appreciate your service to New Mexico patients, but it is important to give the public accurate information.

As a certified registered nurse anesthetist, I have practiced in New Mexico for over a decade in all practice settings. Certified registered nurse anesthetists are highly educated, advanced practice nurses with a master’s or doctorate degree who help improve access to safe and affordable anesthesia care, providing more than 49 million anesthetics annually in the U.S. to all settings, including rural areas and U.S. military personnel. More than 80 percent of anesthetics performed in rural areas across the U.S. are provided by CRNAs.

New Mexico CRNAs have practiced without the supervision of physician anesthesiologist for over two decades and have a stellar safety record. Our critical care experience and airway management expertise allowed us to serve patients well through the coronavirus pandemic as we performed lifesaving measures without supervision by a physician anesthesiologist. I have great respect for my colleagues across the state who stepped in to help mitigate the COVID-19 surge, making a difference in many lives.

Angela Frietze MSN, CRNA, is president of New Mexico Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

