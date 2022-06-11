A specter is haunting the world — the specter of nuclear war.
Should we be worried? The problem is nobody wants to talk about it. It’s a downer. To my knowledge, no one in our policy elite has said it’s time to really discuss this subject. President Joe Biden has stated that conversations about nuclear war are “idle talk,” or even more strongly, “irresponsible rhetoric.”
But if not now, when? Seems to me it’s time to throw open the window and shout: “Hey, what about the risk of nuclear war?”
Today the United States is fighting a shadow war with Russia in the Ukraine. A proxy war. Both countries have nuclear weapons aimed at each another, on trigger alert, and these weapons are capable of blowing each other to kingdom come and casting a deathly pall over the entire world. That is a consummation devoutly to be avoided.
The basic fact is that nuclear weapons have changed the nature of war itself. Nobody wins in a nuclear conflict. Everybody loses. The overwhelming power of the weapons changes the stakes of the game.
It’s like Russian Roulette: The odds are favorable in the short term, say on the first pull of the trigger, but as you continue to play the game, the chances grow greater and greater you will kill yourself. The longer you play the nuclear game, the higher the risk of death. No responsible gambler in his right mind plays a game in which the stakes include his own death.
To be sure, Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have pledged they will not use these weapons except under the most extreme circumstances. But we are obliged to ask, how reassuring are those pledges? Biden doesn’t trust Putin; Putin doesn’t trust Biden; and both think the worst of each other. So neither one can predict what the other will do.
What’s more, neither leader can guarantee these weapons will not be used: That is because they cannot predict the likelihood of miscalculations, misperceptions or chance events.
World War I, for example, broke out as a result of a series of miscalculations. None of the Great Powers anticipated that their various alliances and military buildups would result in an outbreak of war — it was an unwanted war. Nevertheless, 25 million people were killed, and it led to World War II, which killed another 50 million people.
Barbara Tuchman, author of the acclaimed Guns of August, reflecting on her life as an historian, summed up her thoughts in a single sentence: “History is the unfolding of miscalculations.”
Consider the Cuban missile crisis. The Soviets had recklessly established tactical nuclear weapons in Cuba, which were discovered by U.S. aerial photography. President John F. Kennedy’s military advisers and Vice President Lyndon Johnson advised immediate bombing combined with invasion of Cuba. Get them out immediately.
Kennedy demurred. He had read Barbara Tuchman’s book and was aware that things can get out of control quickly — in this case, the threat of the horror of nuclear war. He rejected this military advice and instead chose a more reasoned option of embargo combined with a secret bargaining with Krushchev in which he would pull American missiles out of Turkey in exchange for removing Soviet missiles from Cuba.
Robert McNamara was to say later, “We were lucky,” adding that we escaped nuclear war by a hair’s breath.
Einstein once said, “The release of atomic power has changed everything except our thinking.” As if to echo Einstein’s observation, my barber friend, Enrique, tells me, while I sit in his barber chair, “Biden is playing with matches in a cave full of dynamite.”
So, yes, the answer to our question is simple: We should be damned worried. Like climate change, the stakes are sky high, and we, the public, now sit in silent witness to a reckless coterie of world leaders so trapped in their established way of thinking they can’t imagine another way out. We must abandon our pursuit of full spectrum dominance, as defined by the Pentagon, and shoulder a less aggressive effort to advance peaceful coexistence in the world.