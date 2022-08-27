I want to thank Archbishop John C. Wester for the Eucharistic celebration held Aug. 9 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the bombing of Nagasaki. The Mass and healing ceremonies were emotional and powerful. The wonderful message of peace and having the conversation move toward nuclear disarmament with the interfaith panel was informative.
It was truly inspiring to see these loving Christian leaders working together. They were all so passionate when they spoke from their hearts.
Anyone can now go to the cathedral’s website and view what was discussed.
Thanks also to the wonderful panel members, along with Jay Coghlan from NukeWatch, who has been working with the archbishop on this peace/nonproliferation project. You all have done an amazing job to speak on this issue and we are so thankful.
As Pope Francis says, “Use of atomic weapons is a crime.” This is a call to action and to stand up for truth and justice. We must never give up, as this is for the future of our people, the beautiful people of our beloved New Mexico.
We were blessed to have the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium co-founded by Tina Cordova and the late Fred Tyler present at the Mass.
Their mission is to bring attention to the negative health effects suffered by the unknowing, unwilling, uncompensated, innocent victims of the first nuclear blast on Earth that took place at the Trinity Site in south central New Mexico on July 16, 1945.
Cordova has testified many times in Congress in support of the amendments to the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to include the Downwinders of New Mexico and the Post 71 uranium workers.
We must all act now to assure that the amendments are passed. Please contact your senators and representatives and ask them to support these amendments. I am so grateful for all of you who are working to make this world a better place.
Doris Vigil McBride is a businesswoman in Santa Fe.