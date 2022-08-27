I want to thank Archbishop John C. Wester for the Eucharistic celebration held Aug. 9 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the bombing of Nagasaki. The Mass and healing ceremonies were emotional and powerful. The wonderful message of peace and having the conversation move toward nuclear disarmament with the interfaith panel was informative.

It was truly inspiring to see these loving Christian leaders working together. They were all so passionate when they spoke from their hearts.

Anyone can now go to the cathedral’s website and view what was discussed.

Doris Vigil McBride is a businesswoman in Santa Fe.

Popular in the Community