Unravelling the Nuclear Energy Dilemma: The world relies on fossil fuels for survival to provide roughly 75% of electrical power and transportation fuels.
This consumption is the major contributor to greenhouse gases driving the climate crisis that we presently experience. We have, with great effort, developed and installed carbon-free renewable energy sources: wind generators and photovoltaic panels. This massive investment in renewables has produced huge aggregates of wind generators and solar panels.
Renewables cannot seem to get above 15% to 20% of our power needs, however. Electric vehicles offer carbon-free transportation while shifting the carbon dioxide emission guilt to fossil-fuel power plants. The only other major power source that avoids carbon dioxide emissions is nuclear. Through a series of bad designs, operational dysfunction and avoidable natural-disaster failures, we have created a political environment which hobbles the implementation of future nuclear reactor development and integration into our energy grid. The history of nuclear energy, even with Chernobyl-like disasters, has proven over time to be a safe and clean energy source.
Recent research into the transition to earth-saving renewables has shown these systems to harbor major economic and political costs that are anything but inconsequential. Renewables in the form of windmills and solar panels possess a low-energy density. This means they produce little energy output per unit of production. In other words, these carbon-free systems require much more area to produce the same amount of power as a fossil fuel plant. An advantage of fossil fuel systems is that we can easily control its output, which is essential for meeting varied grid demands.
The intermittent nature of renewable energy production (no sun or wind = no power) is handled by storage technology. Electric vehicles use a similar approach, batteries, to power their motion. Rough estimates indicate a wind farm capable of supplying the same power as a single fossil fuel plant would require an area of 30 to 45 square miles. Even more area would be required for a solar panel farm.
The rub here is that a tremendous amount of wind generators, photovoltaic panels and batteries will need to be built and installed to accomplish the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. This transition will require huge increases in mineral and ore extraction needed to manufacture these components. New mining operations will have to be created, and many of these mineral deposits are located in some of the world’s most remote and politically unstable areas, such as the Congo for cadmium, Peru and Bolivia for lithium and Chile for copper, to name a few.
Compounding this mineral extraction problem is the fact that almost 90% of the world’s mineral and ore processing is done in China. That fact can make the blood of the most jaded state department wonk run cold. As solar panels reach the end of their usefulness, what do we do with them? Throw dead panels into land fills? Their constituent elements are highly toxic and not easily recycled. If we think we have a problem with recycling present electronic waste, wait until millions of solar panels need to be replaced.
Fossil fuels are dirty; renewables are resource consumptive and their output unreliable, precluding their use as a base load supply for our power grids. Modern nuclear reactor designs have successfully addressed both the safety and cost problems of older reactor designs. Due the very high energy density of nuclear power, it avoids the pitfalls associated with other energy sources. It is time to examine the increased use of nuclear power as a viable energy source.
R. French Leger lives in Santa Fe and recently retired from Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and the University of Washington, where he was an engineering physicist.