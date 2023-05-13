Unravelling the Nuclear Energy Dilemma: The world relies on fossil fuels for survival to provide roughly 75% of electrical power and transportation fuels.

This consumption is the major contributor to greenhouse gases driving the climate crisis that we presently experience. We have, with great effort, developed and installed carbon-free renewable energy sources: wind generators and photovoltaic panels. This massive investment in renewables has produced huge aggregates of wind generators and solar panels.

Renewables cannot seem to get above 15% to 20% of our power needs, however. Electric vehicles offer carbon-free transportation while shifting the carbon dioxide emission guilt to fossil-fuel power plants. The only other major power source that avoids carbon dioxide emissions is nuclear. Through a series of bad designs, operational dysfunction and avoidable natural-disaster failures, we have created a political environment which hobbles the implementation of future nuclear reactor development and integration into our energy grid. The history of nuclear energy, even with Chernobyl-like disasters, has proven over time to be a safe and clean energy source.

R. French Leger lives in Santa Fe and recently retired from Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and the University of Washington, where he was an engineering physicist.

Recommended for you