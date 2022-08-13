Always lucky in life, I had made the assumption that I’d somehow dodged direct involvement in history’s frequent periods of strife. Although Mom had to juggle us kids while Dad served in Europe during World War II and later in Korea, I got a high lottery number in the Vietnam days. The fact our father’s Indigenous identity wasn’t obvious in my appearance no doubt spared me childhood bullying in the predominantly white towns we lived in. Our parents’ personal industry allowed me a largely pain-free, middle-class life.

Until very recently, it seemed sufficient to condemn society’s bad actors among my friends and send an occasional check to those dedicated people in the trenches of resistance. I had even stopped writing the small-town newspaper column I’d authored before returning to my hometown of Santa Fe.

I suppose I owe John Eastman a thank-you for removing the scales from my eyes.

Dave Wheelock, Santa Fe High School class of 1971, is grateful for his retirement pension from New Mexico Tech University and believes many more deserve the same respect.

Popular in the Community