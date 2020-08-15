The outdoor classroom — the idea struck me like the proverbial ton of bricks. Yes, have COVID-19-threatened children study exclusively outdoors, where wondrous lessons abound and the possibility of infection is practically nonexistent. What child does not love a field trip outdoors — a hike; a pause to very quietly observe a pack of deer with a fawn; to climb to the source of a waterfall and a foot-dipping at its base?
For city children, a serious hunt to observe a bird nest, with Mama sitting, waiting for Papa; to look for and identify insects; to try to follow a squirrel; to sniff flowers and identify trees. And some days take a school bus to a more plentiful flora and fauna area. Would teachers not love this? The school bus could temporarily double as a lunchroom and shelter, in especially bad weather.
Instead of reading, writing and arithmetic, this would be the study of botany: A lovely wildflower Rebecca has never seen creates awe. The study of zoology entrances football player Lukas. Little Clare is delighted when a monarch butterfly lands on her shoe. Geology has Crystal finding the most interesting small, smooth rock, light gray on top, dark gray on bottom, perfectly halved: How did this happen? And on and on with the study of the sky, types of clouds, the “cloud game” … there’s a dog, an alligator, a faraway country! A lucky rainbow one day. The wonder of it all.
I am informed that this program is very successful in Scandinavia. In the United States, such active organizations as my hometown Santa Fe Conservation Trust and the Nature Conservancy sponsor many outdoor educational programs. The Waldorf School and Montessori Schools have robust outdoor curricula. Public schools need to pick up on this. Of interest is that South Korea is dealing with an all-urban country and no wilderness! They are striving to correct this.
I envision not using the dangerous, COVID-19-prone school buildings. Children would meet teachers in the parking lot and go off on foot or on buses as their program dictates. Port-a-potties would be necessary at the parking lots. They should be equipped with hand-washing stations. What an ideal time to make repairs, paint and complete other tasks for the eventual permanent return to the buildings by teachers, students, lunchroom staff and custodians; the outdoor classroom might then be one or two days a week.
Naturally, there would be expense, but not the gazillions normally slurped up on U.S. schooling. This grandmother envisions providing all-weather gear to the students, teachers, lunchroom staff custodians. Depending on the location: a snow jacket; pants; boots; scarf; gloves/mittens; a knit hat, convertible to eye exposure only; a floppy hat for sun and wind; a light, spring waterproof jacket; a sweater; backpack; water bottle; all-weather, good-support hiking shoes and socks; along with two cotton outfits — two-piece, pants or skirt and shorts (not too short) and two tops. A cotton scarf for the neckline or pocket (decorative and for perspiration!). Teachers would carry bug repellent and a basic first-aid kit.
This all would be impossible to provide right away for the 2020-21 school year. This year everyone could receive vouchers (sent out yesterday) to shop for this year’s outfits. I guesstimate $1,800 per student and parents (who are needed to chaperone) and staff. Let’s aim for the level playing field of rich, middle and poor students being indistinguishable in dress. Therefore, no designer anything or “state-of-the-art” clothing. Next year there could be standard clothing, all the same, perhaps differentiated by color, chosen and named for the school by the teacher or student vote, i.e. all red, yellow, etc., with fun names (example: yellow, the “Canaries”).
Hopefully, in the next year or two, log cabin lodges could be built in strategic locations, modeled after “Forest Lodge” of my Akron, Ohio, childhood of the 1940s. Located in a park across from the school, the lodge had a huge stone fireplace, ideal for warming hands and feet and providing a great atmosphere. There was a pond for ice skating, and we often ate lunch in the lodge. A wonderful experience.
I trust John Muir is beaming horizon to horizon. Perhaps that was his rainbow smile this evening past.
