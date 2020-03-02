The New York Times‘ David Brooks writes about how the “folk schools” started in the Nordic nations in the 1870s (“How Scandinavia got great,” Commentary, Feb. 23) have created such successful, socially equitable, economically productive societies today.
We have such a school in New Market, Tenn., started in 1932 by Myles Horton to bring education to people in Appalachia, whose needs had been neglected by public education.
It is the Highlander Education Center (highlandercenter.org), an education program for people of all ages, where folks learn to understand the world they live in, their relationships with each other, their civic roles and responsibilities, and the growing complexity of our world. Yes, it is also the school where Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. spent time, and the school where Rep. John Lewis, as an adult, had his first shared meal with Anglos.
Over the years, the Highlander Education Center has had its troubles because it was willing to bring people of different skin shades and ideas together to talk about building community relationships.
In March 2019, a group that left behind a white supremacist symbol set fire to the school’s administrative buildings. Why would that happen now? What and who is fanning the flames of intolerance and hate for education that promotes tolerance, understanding of differences, and civic rights and responsibilities in our society?
Our own public schools in the United States were established to do a lot of what Highlander and the folk schools in Nordic nations were successful at accomplishing — learning civic understanding and responsibility for self, family, community and society.
Whatever happened to our commitment to the education of the whole person — as an individual, as a worker and as a citizen in the local community and in society? Why have public schools been forced to have bake sales to pay for science equipment? Why do our teachers have less respect and salary than local rock stars?
We should continue to build and develop rather than burn down islands of civility like Highlander Learning Center. And we should support such learning models in our public education systems, from pre-K to at least two years at community college, our only hope for a nation that can be united by understanding, civility and responsibility for each other.
