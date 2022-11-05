Harmful noise pollution can cause permanent damage — indeed, sensible enforcement policies are sorely needed. Kudos to TheNewMexican for the sober, informed opinion on many of the harms of noise pollution (“Reducing noise is smart public policy,” Our View, Nov. 1).
As a clinical psychologist and researcher of auditory disorders, and also as someone with permanent auditory impairment and sensitivity from my former career as a professional musician, the seemingly exponential increase in vehicles that have been manipulated to blast sounds harmful to the human ear is truly distressing. I appreciate the editors’ mention of gas-powered gardening equipment, but would also include sirens of emergency vehicles.
A 2021 New York Times article detailed ways in which sirens are actually ineffective and risky in addition to being excessively loud. Such examples of extreme noise pollution are harmful to public health in many respects and make what should be shared spaces impossible for many to feel safe in, enjoy or navigate without significant health risk.
While indeed, noise pollution can cause heart disease, heart attacks, cardiovascular damage and other serious issues, the potential damage to hearing — including for those operating the automobiles and motorcycles — is quite serious as well. Damage to the auditory system is irreversible. While effective treatments exist, no one should have to risk permanent injury for someone else’s hobby. Most susceptible are infants and young children whose auditory systems are still developing, and people who have preexisting hearing loss or sound-sensitivity disorders.
Furthermore, for those with post-traumatic stress disorder, including our veterans, the streets have become injurious to well-being, and too many public spaces have effectively become places of feeling under constant attack. I am hopeful and heartened to know of the good work being done by Stop Aggressive Driving and encourage all my fellow citizens to sign the petition they have been circulating. To protect the integrity of our roads and public welfare, we are past due for sensible enforcement of sound laws that already exist.
Ben Greenberg, Psy.D., is a clinical psychologist and psychoanalyst who lives and works in Santa Fe.