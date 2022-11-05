Harmful noise pollution can cause permanent damage — indeed, sensible enforcement policies are sorely needed. Kudos to The New Mexican for the sober, informed opinion on many of the harms of noise pollution (“Reducing noise is smart public policy,” Our View, Nov. 1).

As a clinical psychologist and researcher of auditory disorders, and also as someone with permanent auditory impairment and sensitivity from my former career as a professional musician, the seemingly exponential increase in vehicles that have been manipulated to blast sounds harmful to the human ear is truly distressing. I appreciate the editors’ mention of gas-powered gardening equipment, but would also include sirens of emergency vehicles.

A 2021 New York Times article detailed ways in which sirens are actually ineffective and risky in addition to being excessively loud. Such examples of extreme noise pollution are harmful to public health in many respects and make what should be shared spaces impossible for many to feel safe in, enjoy or navigate without significant health risk.

Ben Greenberg, Psy.D., is a clinical psychologist and psychoanalyst who lives and works in Santa Fe.

