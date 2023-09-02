Last evening, my sweetheart and I decided to enjoy a bite to eat downtown at the Plaza Café’s outdoor patio. Shortly after we were seated, a trail of loud motorcycles and cars revved their engines going up San Francisco Street. We wondered why there was no police presence nearby to hand out noise tickets.

Even though the weather was beautiful, we wanted to enjoy our evening, so we decided to dine indoors instead.

After dinner, we walked through the Plaza heading back to our car on Washington Street. A few cars were parked on Palace Avenue with their doors open and music blaring out their car speakers. (I thought that section of Palace was closed to cars?) No police in the neighborhood.

Laura McAllister has called Santa Fe home for 50 years.

