Last evening, my sweetheart and I decided to enjoy a bite to eat downtown at the Plaza Café’s outdoor patio. Shortly after we were seated, a trail of loud motorcycles and cars revved their engines going up San Francisco Street. We wondered why there was no police presence nearby to hand out noise tickets.
Even though the weather was beautiful, we wanted to enjoy our evening, so we decided to dine indoors instead.
After dinner, we walked through the Plaza heading back to our car on Washington Street. A few cars were parked on Palace Avenue with their doors open and music blaring out their car speakers. (I thought that section of Palace was closed to cars?) No police in the neighborhood.
Also, there was a drone hovering overhead, which seemed to be tracking us. Very uncomfortable to feel like I was being spied on. If I’d had something to knock it out of the air, I would have.
No one monitoring the area, unless that was a police drone.
While we were crossing Marcy Street (in the crosswalk and with the light), two motorcycles and one car turned left onto Marcy in front of us. (I thought pedestrians had the right of way?) After the car passed us, it let out an extremely high-decibel blast, almost as if to show who was in charge. Over 20 hours later, my left ear still hurts!
Even if I had gotten the license plate number of the car that has hurt my hearing, would there have been any consequence for the driver? Somehow, I doubt it.
I felt assaulted by the noise. I feel discouraged and frustrated by the lack of resolution.
Maybe there could be a driving course built (out of town) for the loud cars to show off their stuff? Maybe there could be a designated time and place for a “loud car” parade? Clearly, the owners take pride in their machines. Clearly, the noise is not going to stop.
Santa Fe has been my home for 50 years, and I was just trying to enjoy a beautiful summer evening at the Plaza. No luck, and I feel quite sad about that.
Laura McAllister has called Santa Fe home for 50 years.