There is a certain derangement of out-of-control behaviors happening every evening between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m. along Alameda/Galisteo/West Water/West San Francisco/Palace/Don Gaspar.
Sometimes it stretches to later hours, and just last night I was awoken at 1:30 in the morning to the same selfish behavior. I am referring to the constant breach of the noise ordinance promised and recently enacted by the mayor and city counselors.
The corridors along these streets are narrow and the sound bounces between buildings, reverberating from every approach. We can hear them coming for blocks. Even using ear plugs does not alleviate thrumming vibrations and incessant noise. The sheer aggressiveness of these actions adds insult to injury in an already fragile time.
Drag racing, revving engines, oversized mufflers and other over-the-top decibels belonging to both cars and motorcycles, are infringing on the rights of residents who live along these corridors. Our properties, alone, house 45 full-time residents, including elders and children.
I call the nonemergency line at least three times a week asking for a police presence in this multi-block area. One dispatcher in early March (pre-confinement) countered my complaint with, “The police have more urgent matters on the south side of the city.”
My suggestion to the dispatch staff is always that police, over several evenings, including but not only on weekends, position themselves in and around this area and hand out several $200 tickets per night. Word would spread.
In pre-COVID times, the noise levels between the three bars that line this same area of West San Francisco Street, along with the roaring engines competing for attention, was almost too much to bear. We often cannot hear each other across the dining table. Our windows rattle with the same intensity as our blood pressures rise. Who these drivers are needing to show off for now is beyond comprehension.
People choose to live downtown because many of us work here and can readily walk to work. There is a quality of life we deserve to have, no different from other parts of the city. With no enforcement by peace officers, there is no incentive for these behaviors to change.
Tickets might alleviate some of the problem. Closing off those access streets that lead to the Plaza is another possible solution. Orange cones at intersections are easily moved for emergency vehicles that might require access, just as happens for most of the the Plaza events.
In the scheme of things, are these concerns relevant? Yes, because enforcement of ordinances means that someone is paying attention. Peace of mind generates collectively peaceful residences and work places, which are more and more taking place at home.
Please provide an effective and sustainable solution. It would require only one officer for four hours every evening. Well worth the effort.
