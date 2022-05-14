As humans, we measure others by their actions, but we measure ourselves by our intentions. When we are criticized, it’s always important to review our actions to see how they may have been misunderstood. After doing so, I find that both Public Service Company of New Mexico’s actions and intentions are sound and on target. Our intent and actions have been truthful, transparent and trustworthy. Can others make the same statement?
Take for example, New Energy Economy Executive Director Mariel Nanasi’s article (“PNM’s spin covers up incompetence,” My View, May 1). She states that the PNM CEO makes one claim to investors and another to regulators. Simply not true. The intention behind our CEO’s statement is that PNM has an obligation to serve customers and, regardless of the regulatory environment in New Mexico, we must and did find a way to keep the lights on despite the challenges Nanasi’s organization threw in our way.
Our CEO’s full statement makes it clear PNM was planning to ask for regulatory approval on the plan that ultimately moved forward — the extension of San Juan Unit 4 through the summer of 2022. Since PNM had not at the time secured the agreement of all other San Juan owners, we had an obligation to obtain sign-off from them before a final coordinated announcement.
As a publicly traded company, we do and must follow disclosures and proper business practices. On the flip side, New Energy Economy is a political action group masquerading as a nonprofit acting in complete disregard of process and truth to further its own agenda. Its unfounded statements seem intended to generate fundraising dollars.
As part of landmark legislation — the Energy Transition Act — to advance New Mexico to the front of the carbon-free energy transition, PNM identified an opportunity to move away from coal and save its customers money. This transition to renewable and battery storage resources is complex. Through a competitive procurement effort, PNM obtained hundreds of projects resulting in thousands of potential scenarios. The bidding process, which included bid clarification, scenario development, sensitivity evaluation and finally contract negotiations, took 12-18 months. In today’s complex energy transition, this is seen as a short time compared to utility peers across the country.
These projects were delayed because the regulator’s approval process took twice as long as Public Regulation Commission rules contemplate — and New Energy Economy had a hand in dragging out that regulatory process.
Nanasi questions whether PNM pursued demand-side reductions. Yes, PNM did. New Energy Economy was a party to PNM’s case providing for increased demand side, which the PRC ultimately denied. Nanasi questions whether PNM pursued short-term solutions like power purchases. Yes, PNM did. New Energy Economy is a party to the case in which PNM submitted this evidence of all our efforts for permanent and short-term resources. The fact is, PNM presented three such power-purchase agreements, of which NEE was informed.
As the state’s largest utility, PNM has embraced carbon-free legislation and has a goal to achieve that target five years before the legislation. In fact, PNM’s CEO has acknowledged the fast-changing effects of climate change and has challenged my department to exceed and beat those timetables with reliable, affordable and carbon-free energy as soon as possible. New Mexico is on a path to carbon-free that is the envy of all other states.
Nanasi, and by default New Energy Economy, seem intent on bankrupting PNM, leading to a government takeover of the electric utility. Nanasi and NEE should take their own advice and stop the spin and misdirection of sending false newsletters claiming PNM is responsible for deaths due to a heat wave, using chalk outlines of children at public meetings and falsely claiming it was not their radical agenda that influenced the PRC to choose a replacement resource plan for the San Juan coal plant that fell apart.
Remember this: When someone comes to you and tells you their opponent is responsible for all the wrongs and ills in the world, and they are the only ones with a solution — buyer beware.