Doug Lynam’s commentary (“Fight the power, save the planet,” Business, Feb. 3), doesn’t sound particularly scary, but one of my friends asked if there really was a bizarre new law that prevents socially responsible investing. So I took a close look.
The first few paragraphs make socially responsible investing/environmental, social and governance quality (SRI/ESG) investment advisers like me sound like modern-day Robin Hoods, risking our necks to provide socially conscious portfolios to our clients.
The Trump administration’s Department of Labor has, according to Lynam, recently warned investment advisers that “they could violate the law if they engage in socially responsible investing” and that we might be fined or have our licenses revoked if we’re “convicted.” Concerned, for obvious reasons, I fired up Google and did a quick search on the U.S. Department of Labor’s “Field Assistance Bulletin 2018-1,” to which Lynam refers in his commentary.
The first thing I noticed about this bulletin is that it’s “old news,” as the title implies. It was issued in early 2018, nearly two years ago. And it’s not a law or a binding regulation or a new rule. Rather, it’s a low-level policy statement about the ways in which we can expect the department to implement a couple of previous, Obama-era rules, which were generally pro-SRI — and which were not amended or rescinded by this new guidance.
Interestingly, in the commentary from our SRI-industry colleagues at the time, the bulletin was widely panned as practically meaningless — the commentary blogs from the Intentional Endowments Network and The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment are particularly incisive.
Lynam is certainly right to point out that the performance worries that appear to have motivated the Trump-era Department of Labor to make this statement are simply inaccurate. And I agree that notions of “fiduciary duty” for investment advisers really should include SRI/ESG criteria, since we can’t really do long-term investing without those criteria. But there’s no cause for alarm today from, and no reason to fear that ethical investing has been made illegal by, this 2-year-old note from Trump’s Department of Labor.
