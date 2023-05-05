On April 26, a sixth grade student brought a gun to Turquoise Trail Charter School to show off to friends. He claimed to have found it thrown into his backyard and thought it might impress others at school.
Thankfully, he was spotted in the boys bathroom prior to the daily morning middle school meeting, pulling it out of his backpack for a few other boys, and students reported it to administration. Turquoise Trail staff were able to work quickly to identify all related parties, begin a search and coordinate with law enforcement, who arrived quickly on site. In the end, no one was injured, the weapon was recovered, and all students were released to trusted family members or friends from an alternate location by 3:41 p.m.
Turquoise Trail is and has been regarded as a great and safe school for generations, but is not exempted from the ubiquity of the threat of guns in modern, public life.
Guns on school campuses are not infrequent occurrences and are not always located on the individuals who bring them. Schools such as Turquoise Trail are constantly working to increase their safety and security measures, spending large amounts of public dollars to do so, and spending countless hours every year to refine plans and rehearse emergency procedures. There is no shortage of ideas and technology to keep spaces safe, from facial recognition to drones and automatic lockdown.
Recently, an initiative from the Mayor’s Office sought to provide a cost-effective and simple reminder: a sign in public spaces such as schools that reminds everyone passing by that guns are not welcome or necessary there. It would have been one more reminder to the student who made what was ultimately and fortunately just an extremely foolish decision that day.
The staff at Turquoise Trail responded with a clarity and effectiveness that was lauded by the law enforcement officials who worked alongside them throughout the day, but not all public institutions are as prepared. The threat happens in public places far more often than we would care to admit, and we have to take whatever steps we can to ensure our own safety.
First, we must all be vigilant about the threat guns can cause in places such as schools. This means keeping eyes on one another, especially our young people who are vulnerable to societal pressures in ways they may not be prepared for. It means talking to one another and vocalizing threats, both real and perceived, and placing clear expectations in public spaces, such as signage as the Mayor’s Office has proposed.
We at Turquoise Trail will continue to be clear and transparent about our experience and what we are doing to advance student and staff safety, and the Mayor’s Office hopes you will support the commonsense measure of placing clear signs in public spaces denoting “Gun Free Zones.” Let’s be clear in our expectations and always pay attention to one another; it may be our young people’s lives we save.
Alan Webber is mayor of Santa Fe, and Chris Eide Azevedo is the head administrator at Turquoise Trail Charter School.