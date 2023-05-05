On April 26, a sixth grade student brought a gun to Turquoise Trail Charter School to show off to friends. He claimed to have found it thrown into his backyard and thought it might impress others at school.

Thankfully, he was spotted in the boys bathroom prior to the daily morning middle school meeting, pulling it out of his backpack for a few other boys, and students reported it to administration. Turquoise Trail staff were able to work quickly to identify all related parties, begin a search and coordinate with law enforcement, who arrived quickly on site. In the end, no one was injured, the weapon was recovered, and all students were released to trusted family members or friends from an alternate location by 3:41 p.m.

Turquoise Trail is and has been regarded as a great and safe school for generations, but is not exempted from the ubiquity of the threat of guns in modern, public life.

Alan Webber is mayor of Santa Fe, and Chris Eide Azevedo is the head administrator at Turquoise Trail Charter School.

Recommended for you