I’ve not followed the Vladems versus the Multi-Cultural mural saga, but it has a life of its own: It’s unstoppable because no one is countering the false narratives and accusations. Contrived by the vendettas of emerging wannabe gentrification Joan of Arcs, of opinionated, uninformed authors of letters to the editor and of social media patsies, facts are few and far between.
Just over three years ago, Ellen and Bob Vladem, in good faith, donated $4 million to the struggling construction fund for a new contemporary art museum to complement the New Mexico Museum of Art. The March 9, 2018, front-page Santa Fe New Mexican story featured photos of the museum’s rendering, which already depicted a front wall without the now-controversial mural facing Guadalupe Street.
When the Vladems posed for a photo with that big cardboard check, the fate of the mural was already decided: From decades of exposure to the harsh New Mexico sun, it has faded. It resides on a canvas of a crumbling wall, its future irrevocably doomed well before the Vladem donation. The Vladems had absolutely nothing to do with the demise of the mural, yet I see absurd comments like, “Why is Bob Vladem destroying the mural?”
This unfortunate loss isn’t an act of gentrification: Like with most outdoor murals, the Gilberto Guzman piece is an unavoidably ephemeral victim of decades of exposure to elements. No one is targeting the mural for destruction. I find comments like, “We can’t allow the mural to be destroyed,” disingenuous because there was always a list of reasons why not, but there’s no personal responsibility or action taken to resolve what many portray as a travesty. When I began seeing these comments on social media, I’d comment: “So why don’t you spearhead a campaign to fund its repair?” No one responded.
There also is a gross misunderstanding of who the Vladems are. Neither were born with money: They earned it. Ellen is a registered nurse; Bob is an accountant. They’re not billionaires; they just have a sense of social responsibility. I’ve read some outrageous published comments published by The New Mexican:
- “The Vladem museum team has plenty of money.” If you didn’t realize it, New Mexico is a very poor state. When the museum initiative was having great difficulty in meeting its fundraising goals, the Vladems stepped up to help. How did they get to be the bad guys?
- “We can’t allow Guadalupe mural to be destroyed.” The cost of pursuing the wall and the mural is astronomical. This approach is an example of ideologically driven policy decisions made at the expense of the common good. Bob Vladem made a few million managing his businesses well and not wasting funds on fruitless initiatives. The Vladems are generous donors, but they invest in community needs where they know their hard-earned money will serve citizens well. Consider Bob to be a “venture philanthropist” who keeps a tight rein on his “investments” and wants to see his money spent properly.
- “The name Vladem will forever be associated with unwelcome outsiders,” and from social media, “Go back to Chicago and donate your money to a museum there.” These comments are unfounded, ludicrous and just plain mean.
The museum will focus on New Mexico artists of all ethnic backgrounds. It will have the exhibition space needed to attract major works of contemporary art. The economic impact in tourism, jobs and tax revenue approaches $200 million over the first decade. The Vladems will be remembered for who they are: generous, giving people who love Santa Fe. The prodigious impact on the local art community and tourism will be so wondrous that even the haters will benefit.
