New Mexico is literally on fire. Our multiyear drought, unsustainable building and growing population have brought us to a place where the need to talk is upon us. But before we can find a way to come together and have that important conversation, we must admit to ourselves that we cannot go on as usual.
These past few years have been a roller-coaster ride, what with mega-drops and death-defying climbs to enormous heights before plunging (seemingly) to our death. Many of those around you on the same ride have their hands high in the air with their mouths wide open and screaming in terror.
The truth is that the cart we are in is nearly at the bottom of the ride and certain to go off the rails this time around — unless we do something.
Over these past couple of years, I have had an income that allowed me to continue watering my gardens while still paying rapidly increasing water bills. But I can’t do it anymore. I have resigned myself to the backyard garden being a goner — nothing more than a fond memory and a few photographs. I use a rag to dust the car off rather than the garden hose — we live on a gravel road in town‚ and wash only the windows.
Every day now, I collect two buckets of “gray” shower water to toss on my plants. Add in the daily dose of smoke-choking-coughing fits, and it is past time for me to grow up and confront the world unfolding before my very eyes.
Or leave, and I’m not ready to take that step — yet. So yes, I’m fed up and so should we all be. Let’s cut to the chase. What do I suggest?
Step 1: Get your head around what the current and future water situation is in the state. Bad and getting worse — never better — if we don’t change.
Step 2: Get to a place of accepting that you must personally change your relationship to water, then the local community must change, and finally the state must change. One, then two, and finally three.
Won’t you join me in growing up to the way things are? Fact is, the climate is warming (I don’t care the reason why) and the warming climate is contributing to a 20-year, ongoing drought in New Mexico. Like it or not, no end is in sight.