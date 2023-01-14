This letter is about the New Mexico Athletic Association. Forewarning: I think it needs to be reimagined.
I have been a high school and club soccer coach since 1996. My daughters played high school and club sports, and my eldest daughter chose to play rugby in college because lacrosse wasn’t “violent” enough.
To start, however, I want to thank Sally Marquez, the executive director of the NMAA, and her staff for the extraordinary work and devotion that helped us continue sports through the pandemic.
That said, I think the NMAA is behind the times in terms of its policies that discourage participation in sports rather than encourage it.
A few assumptions I make. Athletic intelligence is just as valuable as academic (“IQ”) based intelligence. Without nurturing athletic intelligence, we would have no high-level athletes, amateur athletes, dancers or people who can just move (and will be able to move in their 70s — trust me, that’s an issue). Second — and there is a lot of research to this point — athletics and sports enhance academic learning. They are not a distraction or a necessary evil. (“The only way I can get Susie to school is if she plays sports!” That was my mom’s constant complaint concerning my sister … in 1972. Of course, back then the powers-that-be severely restricted girls’ participation in sports).
The first issue is the transfer rules. These are archaic. If a student transfers from one school to another, that student is not allowed to play for one academic year at his new school. NMMA rule book: “If a student leaves his/her previous school in good standing, the student is ineligible for varsity level participation for 180 school/365 calendar days.”
This makes my head spin. If your child loved physics and found a school with an excellent physics program, you’d probably transfer her. But what if your child was not allowed, at the new school, to take physics for a year? Wouldn’t make sense. Talent and desire should freely move to wherever they can help a student achieve her dreams: including sports. The NMAA should not intervene.
Academic eligibility: Athletics are a motivator, not a distraction from academic performance. Punishing is not the best option if the goal is to change behavior (e.g., improve academic performance). Again, ask yourself, if your son was loving physics but suffering in English (maybe they’re reading Gilgamesh), would you take said child out of physics until his English grades rose? Of course not. The best solution is to leave the decision to the student, the parents and the school.
Finally, coaching: The NMAA does not allow coaches to coach out of season. One example: Coaches (head, assistant, volunteer) may not coach club teams involving your sport’s athletes during the offseason.
Wow, talk about restraint of trade. The NMAA should not be telling adults when and how they can work. More important, we have a shortage of coaches in all sports. To be a lifelong coach takes time and devotion. Next, coaches get better by, guess what, coaching! The NMAA should be encouraging coaches to coach offseason. In small towns like Santa Fe, you will inevitably have enthusiastic kids who play high school sports and who also want to play club sports. Let us coach!
My last point is to fight against the idea that this is the way it has always been — it’s the status quo. None of that makes it great for our kids. Kids need sports! They need to move. Let’s have a state organization that works daily to eliminate the obstacles to participation rather than create burdens.
Hersch Wilson has coached club and high school soccer in Santa Fe since 2001.