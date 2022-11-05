It’s time we stopped complaining about the outrageous, embarrassing and damaging election campaign ads and take steps to make this the last election where our airwaves and mailboxes are dominated by campaigns designed to divide us and undermine our democracy.
Can there be any doubt that attack ads erode our faith in the whole political process, our elections, and the men and women who decide to run for public office? Is it true that many of our most qualified, honest and committed citizens are discouraged from seeking public office because they know the damage attack ads will have on their families? Is it reasonable to believe that hypercharged ads have contributed to heinous attacks on Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise and the husband of Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi?
Here’s how this could be achieved:
Each candidate for local, state or national office would be urged to voluntarily sign Let’s Be Civil, a written pledge that would be developed with the goal of creating more civil political campaigns by lowering their red-hot temperatures.
The idea is to redirect the focus of campaign ads from an “us-against-them approach” — which fosters divisiveness and mistrust — to the candidate’s own plan for addressing important issues.
By signing the Let’s Be Civil pledge, each candidate would promise something very simple and very civil: to not mention — directly or indirectly — their opponent in any way in 100 percent of their campaign ads and literature.
Instead, all TV, newspaper ads, flyers, emails, texts and other campaign promotional information would focus strictly on each candidate’s own experience, qualifications and vision for a better future.
TV and radio stations, newspapers and political party leadership also would be urged to sign the Let’s Be Civil pledge, agreeing to adopt advertising policies aimed at stopping the attack ads that flood into our state from political action committees, the national parties and “dark money” sources. These media outlets can replace lost revenue by soliciting “positive” ads focused on the attributes of their preferred candidates and the efficacy of the issues they support.
Imagine a future when all ads are positive: “This is who I am. This is why I’m qualified to serve in a public leadership role. This is how I will work to solve problems. This is how I will bring New Mexicans together — not drive them apart.”
So how can we be sure that candidates are honest, qualified and capable? That’s the job of the fact-based media. Since the dawn of our democracy, newspapers have filled this role, followed by radio, TV and other outlets. Bad actors have always been outed by the press. It’s what journalists do and do well. Again, imagine a future when political stories in the media are less about one candidate attacking another and more about what candidates promise to do to fix problems and build a better tomorrow.
You say this whole idea is impractical, that entrenched political parties, political action committees and others will fight this approach tooth and nail?
Probably so. But if we don’t try to knock down the pattern of ever-more-vicious attack ads, can we ever expect to create a political atmosphere focused on solving the state’s problems rather than finger-pointing and eroding public confidence in the democratic process?
Attack ads? No more!
James Harnar is a retired Navy officer and nonprofit health care leader. Before moving to Santa Fe in 2016, Harnar led the development of the Daniel Hanley Center for Health Leadership, a statewide nonprofit in Maine that taught collaborative leadership skills to current and emerging leaders in the health sector.