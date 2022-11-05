It’s time we stopped complaining about the outrageous, embarrassing and damaging election campaign ads and take steps to make this the last election where our airwaves and mailboxes are dominated by campaigns designed to divide us and undermine our democracy.

Can there be any doubt that attack ads erode our faith in the whole political process, our elections, and the men and women who decide to run for public office? Is it true that many of our most qualified, honest and committed citizens are discouraged from seeking public office because they know the damage attack ads will have on their families? Is it reasonable to believe that hypercharged ads have contributed to heinous attacks on Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise and the husband of Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi?

Here’s how this could be achieved:

James Harnar is a retired Navy officer and nonprofit health care leader. Before moving to Santa Fe in 2016, Harnar led the development of the Daniel Hanley Center for Health Leadership, a statewide nonprofit in Maine that taught collaborative leadership skills to current and emerging leaders in the health sector.

Popular in the Community