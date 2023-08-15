When my office implemented a new DWI prosecution strategy last year, there were more than a few skeptics. And with good reason — prosecution rates for DWIs in Northern New Mexico have been problematic for years.

Despite a misleading KRQE television report in June — the information used was outdated — our strategy is working with resounding success. Statistics related to DWI prosecutions have soared, and we’re now ensuring that those who make our streets less safe are held to account.

Once a DWI is filed in Magistrate Court, the District Attorney’s Office has 45 days to produce full discovery (i.e., evidence) or risk having the case dismissed for good by a judge. Procuring evidence from law enforcement officials within 45 days was proving to be impossible, resulting in myriad cases lost because of missing evidence. Far too many DWI offenders benefited from exploiting the procedural technicalities, never facing the consequences that only come upon conviction.

Mary Carmack-Altwies is district attorney for the First Judicial District.

