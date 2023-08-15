When my office implemented a new DWI prosecution strategy last year, there were more than a few skeptics. And with good reason — prosecution rates for DWIs in Northern New Mexico have been problematic for years.
Despite a misleading KRQE television report in June — the information used was outdated — our strategy is working with resounding success. Statistics related to DWI prosecutions have soared, and we’re now ensuring that those who make our streets less safe are held to account.
Once a DWI is filed in Magistrate Court, the District Attorney’s Office has 45 days to produce full discovery (i.e., evidence) or risk having the case dismissed for good by a judge. Procuring evidence from law enforcement officials within 45 days was proving to be impossible, resulting in myriad cases lost because of missing evidence. Far too many DWI offenders benefited from exploiting the procedural technicalities, never facing the consequences that only come upon conviction.
Prior to the policy implementation, this office had low conviction rates that ranged below 50%. As of Aug. 11, we have a conviction rate of about 87% in 2023 with 127 cases refiled and another 112 cases in the active screening process. The system is working.
That said, this still leaves some cases that we simply cannot prosecute. We are often unable to prosecute cases because we lack crucial evidence. It is important to note that with even one piece of evidence outstanding, our Magistrate Court judges suppress all evidence, rendering us unable to proceed and allowing the accused to skirt accountability.
Now, a case is declined if it is not viable for prosecution. This is not a simple or thoughtless decision, and we track the rationale and reasoning for each and every case that is declined. While it is semantics to many, a decline is different from a dismissal. If we decline to prosecute a DWI case, it is because of factors attributed to the investigation or outside of our direct control. My office has declined just nine cases in 2023.
Our local law enforcement agencies are overburdened, and this has a dramatic impact on our ability to prosecute DWIs. Out of the 98 cases we declined to prosecute in 2022, 75 were declined due to missing evidence the DA’s Office had requested; 11 were declined due to insufficient evidence — even when all evidence had been produced; another 11 were declined because of constitutional violations; and one could not proceed due to a deceased defendant.
What’s more, our evidence sometimes has the potential to be compromised, such as when the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office’s instruments to measure breath alcohol content were out of compliance from August 2020 to May 2022. We were still able to successfully prosecute most of those cases, but it points to systemic problems within the agencies we count on to hold drunken drivers accountable.
In the interest of transparency, my office will start releasing internal data on the progress of DWI prosecutions to the First Judicial District Attorney website (1stjda.com) on a monthly basis. We hope this will give our community a better sense of how the DWI policy is working and allow the work our dedicated attorneys are doing to improve the quality of DWI prosecutions to speak for itself.
DWI prosecutions are moving in the right direction and quickly. In a systemic shift, convictions outnumber dismissals. While we continue to need changes throughout the system, we all share the same goal of holding these offenders to account. Treatment, ignition interlocks and incarceration come only upon conviction, and we are convicting.
Mary Carmack-Altwies is district attorney for the First Judicial District.