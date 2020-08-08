I am humbled and honored to be appointed to fill the vacancy in House District 48 by the Santa Fe County Commission and am so grateful to Rep. Linda Trujillo for serving our community with intelligence and grace for the past four years.
The residents of House District 48 deserve an experienced leader who respects their diversity, strengths and challenges, who understands firsthand their needs and their goals, who has the necessary experience to be effective immediately, and who can start working on day one. I am ready to answer that call.
I have been and always will be a public servant who serves from my heart and organizes from the grassroots. I am committed to serving House District 48 by advocating for policies that are in the best interest of working people, and for parents like my mom and myself. My mom is my constant source of inspiration.
She was a registered nurse and president of her local union, organizing to protect her patients and community when I was growing up. She showed me the meaning of service to others.
In serving House District 48, I will work to:
- Ensure health care for all of our families that is not dependent on employment.
- Secure inclusive and accessible education for every New Mexican and pay educators what they deserve.
- Take climate action and create a green, diversified economy.
- Expand tax reform so large corporations pay their fair share.
- Fiercely protect our full range of reproductive health care rights.
I have earned the support of the Northern New Mexico Central Labor Council because of my support for policies that support and uplift working families like raising the minimum wage.
I am proud to have served the people of New Mexico as a public servant: as the human resources director at the State Treasurer’s Office and as a lead legislative analyst for then-Sen. Howie Morales. And I have served the Santa Fe community in other capacities, including as a board member of the city of Santa Fe Ethics and Campaign Review Board, pushing for transparency in governing, and as an activist mom with the Santa Fe Public Schools Special Needs Parent Advisory Board and Many Mothers of Santa Fe, which provides free, in-home support to any family with a newborn.
I am dedicated to providing my constituents accessible, personal service. My work with the people of Santa Fe and the state has helped me understand that the responsibilities of a state representative go far beyond creating and passing legislation. I recently received a call from a gentleman in a rural part of Santa Fe County regarding the U.S census. He did not have access to a computer, and I was able to provide him with a paper form and some much-needed peace of mind.
As a representative, I will maintain an open-door policy and will hold regular office hours once it is safe to do so. I will ensure my legislative decisions benefit the long-term goals for the environment, education and the economy of House District 48 and of all New Mexicans.
The next few years will require tough decisions from state government. Our state suffered a slow recovery from the last economic downturn because of extreme budget cuts, unwise and unfair tax giveaways to out-of-state corporations, and regressive austerity policies that kicked the stool out from under our people. We must seize the opportunity to rebuild a more resilient and inclusive economy that benefits all of our state’s diverse communities in a post-COVID-19 world.
With so many hurting due to the pandemic and years of economic instability, and with so much riding on how state government responds to the current crises, I am driven and dedicated to making a difference for my district and for all New Mexicans.
