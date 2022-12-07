New Mexicans should feel good about the future of the Public Regulation Commission. I am familiar with the work of some of the candidates being sent to the governor by the nominating committee, and they would each make great commissioners.

Having been one of the 15 interviewed by the nominating committee, I was impressed from the start with the nominating committee’s approach. They were open, thoughtful and willing to think out of the box in pursuit of the best candidates. That’s how I, a retired career Exxon Mobil employee from Texas and former board member of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (the operator of most of the Texas electricity grid), was able to get an interview.

Despite my big business oil-and-gas background, I pursued the position because of my drive to protect consumers in PRC proceedings. I represented Exxon Mobil’s interests as a consumer of electricity in many proceedings at the PRC and several other states’ commissions.

Glen Lyons is a friend of New Mexico and an advocate for consumers.

Popular in the Community