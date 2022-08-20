At a time when New Mexicans are getting slammed with high gasoline prices, higher utility rates and escalating inflation, the state has been given a unique opportunity to lead the country out of troubled times by safely producing more oil and natural gas, which will drive down the price of energy and decrease dependence on foreign sources of energy that are unquestionably worse for the environment.

Our industry is equally committed to reducing emissions, which is why New Mexico’s oil and gas producers already are using the most advanced technologies in the world to reduce the environmental impacts of development.

To further these efforts, members of the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico openly engaged in the state’s Methane Advisory Panel over the past few years with a genuine desire to develop balanced state emissions rules targeting ozone precursors. We worked toward a rule that would not only reduce emissions but also adhere to an early commitment the New Mexico Environment Department made to “not create a rule that targets low emitters.”

Jim Winchester is executive director of the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico, which represents hundreds of independent oil and gas operators. Many are small, multigenerational New Mexico-based family operators.

