Jennifer Kimball is chairwoman of the board at La Fonda on the Plaza, and Randy Randall is the executive director of Tourism Santa Fe. Additional authors of this piece include Tania Armenta, president and CEO, Visit Albuquerque; Rochelle Miller-Hernandez, executive director, Visit Las Cruces; Scott Appelman, CEO/President Rainbow Ryders; Karina Armijo, director of marketing and tourism, town of Taos; and Emily K. Howard, vice president of corporate strategy, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.