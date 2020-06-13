Fellow New Mexicans, you are the reason we do what we do. We are the 100,000-plus hospitality professionals who live and work in your communities. And after enduring severe setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we’re proud to share some positive news.
Together, New Mexico is making careful plans to reopen our state’s economy. We’re doing this with your health and safety in mind — no compromises. Today, we’re proud to announce a promise. A promise to prioritize the health and safety of our residents while welcoming customers with the warmth and spirit of inclusion found only in New Mexico.
Today we join community leaders from across our state in introducing the New Mexico Safe Promise — an invitation to all New Mexicans to make a personal promise to follow COVID Safe Practices to make our state as safe as possible for our families, neighbors, co-workers and customers.
We’re all in this together. Through the New Mexico Safe Promise, we hope to inspire each other to follow recommended safety precautions: Use a face covering while in public; stay 6 feet apart from each other; take care of ourselves; use the recommended hygiene practices; and participate in any COVID-19 training available at our workplace.
The New Mexico Safe Promise reminds us that we can still marvel at the glorious glow of New Mexico’s night skies, soothe our bodies and spirits in our natural hot springs, expand our culinary horizons at our favorite restaurants, delight in the charm of our main streets and experience all the wonders of our beautiful state — just in a slightly different way.
As we move forward carefully, New Mexico hospitality professionals promise to stand strong with communities across the state through recovery. And we promise to remember that when it comes to New Mexico tourism, New Mexicans come first.
New Mexico hospitality professionals are proud to bring out the very best of all New Mexicans. We ask you to make the New Mexico Safe Promise with us. Together we can help protect our fellow hospitality associates, our customers and our communities. Make the promise at NMSafePromise.org.
