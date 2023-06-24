A year ago, when the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the national protections for abortion rights under Roe v. Wade, we held our daughters a little tighter, fearful of a Roe-less future, and thinking about how we can protect them. Fortunately, New Mexico was ready. We saw this possibility and have worked to ensure that even without federal abortion protections, the right to personal, fundamental health care remains protected. Today, your rights are safe in New Mexico.
As New Mexico made health care a priority, Texas lawmakers and other state legislatures have banned abortions, unleashing a wave of pain and suffering. In those states, patients are denied urgent medical care for miscarriages or pregnancy complications, doctors are fearful of policies punishing care, survivors are forced to carry their abuser’s child, young people are pushed into parenthood before they are ready, and countless dreams are deferred and lives upended by the sudden loss of the ability to choose for yourself if, when and how you become a parent.
Even in New Mexico, where safe abortion care is accessible, an extreme and vocal minority is attempting to rip away a patient’s and doctor’s ability to make the best health decisions at some of the tenderest moments in a person’s life. Unfortunately, we also have seen that is more than reproductive freedom under threat.
Extremists are launching attacks on the rights of LGBTQ+ people, particularly trans youth and their families. The same politicians who are trying to block trans kids’ access to medically necessary health care are those attempting to block access to abortion and other reproductive health care.
Because at their core, both reproductive and gender-affirming care are about your autonomy and your freedom — freedom to make your own decisions about who you are, who you love and how you want to build your family. The people pushing bans are attempting to undermine your bodily autonomy and your right to care for yourself.
As moms, we serve our state believing all New Mexican children deserve to have family, acceptance and love, especially when life is difficult. When young people face new and maybe scary situations, they deserve a caring ear, not the grandstanding of politicians. When you or a family member need medical care, you should be able to get it. As your state lawmakers, we have your back.
We passed House Bill 7, the Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Freedom Act, and Senate Bill 13, the Reproductive Health Provider Protections Act, to protect this care now and for the next generation. Together, these laws ensure everyone seeking and providing reproductive or gender-affirming health care in New Mexico will be able to do so safely and free from discrimination or prosecution.
We are proud New Mexico is charting a path forward for protecting reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy. We urge lawmakers across the country to choose a similar path, where families feel loved and accepted.
We urge New Mexicans to keep making your voices heard at the polls — without Roe, your state and local elections matter more than ever. We will keep fighting attempts to roll back these freedoms, so that our state remains a safe haven for all who seek and provide reproductive and gender-affirming care.
State Rep. Linda Serrato, D-Santa Fe, represents District 45, while state Sen. Linda M. Lopez, D-Albuquerque, District 11.