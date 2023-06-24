A year ago, when the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the national protections for abortion rights under Roe v. Wade, we held our daughters a little tighter, fearful of a Roe-less future, and thinking about how we can protect them. Fortunately, New Mexico was ready. We saw this possibility and have worked to ensure that even without federal abortion protections, the right to personal, fundamental health care remains protected. Today, your rights are safe in New Mexico.

As New Mexico made health care a priority, Texas lawmakers and other state legislatures have banned abortions, unleashing a wave of pain and suffering. In those states, patients are denied urgent medical care for miscarriages or pregnancy complications, doctors are fearful of policies punishing care, survivors are forced to carry their abuser’s child, young people are pushed into parenthood before they are ready, and countless dreams are deferred and lives upended by the sudden loss of the ability to choose for yourself if, when and how you become a parent.

Even in New Mexico, where safe abortion care is accessible, an extreme and vocal minority is attempting to rip away a patient’s and doctor’s ability to make the best health decisions at some of the tenderest moments in a person’s life. Unfortunately, we also have seen that is more than reproductive freedom under threat.

State Rep. Linda Serrato, D-Santa Fe, represents District 45, while state Sen. Linda M. Lopez, D-Albuquerque, District 11.

