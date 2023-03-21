As a member of the Hispano Roundtable of New Mexico, I wholeheartedly support companies that create opportunities for our Hispanic residents.
The mission of the Hispano Roundtable of New Mexico is to seek the advancement of education, employment, economic development, environmental justice, civil rights and social justice for Hispanic Americans.
I support the Avangrid/Public Service Company of New Mexico merger because of the opportunities that will be created for New Mexicans — specifically immediate rate credits for all PNM ratepayers, arrearage forgiveness for so many people who are struggling financially, infrastructure creation for customers in rural New Mexico, money for low-income efficiency, scholarships for our young people to pursue science, technology, engineering and math educations, apprenticeships and, probably most importantly, new high-paying jobs for our hardworking New Mexico families.
It’s not every day a multibillion-dollar company comes knocking on our doors. New Mexico lacks big companies, and it’s part of the reason our state struggles financially and has so much poverty.
Look at our neighbors, Texas, Colorado, Arizona and Utah; they all have large companies with large investments and thousands of high-paying jobs.
It’s time to level the playing field. It’s time to welcome Avangrid and all the opportunities it will provide us.
Margarita Avitia is a member of the Hispano Roundtable of New Mexico.