Racism does not end at the judgment of color. For many Americans, racial discrimination is experienced based on how one desires to culturally express themselves, not excluding their choice of hairstyles.
According to the 2019 Dove CROWN Research Study, African-American women are more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair and 83 percent more likely to report being judged more harshly on her looks than other women. This groundbreaking study confirms that workplace bias against hairstyles severely limits Black women’s ability to celebrate their natural beauty and that workplace bias and corporate grooming policies disproportionately target Black women.
There is an extensive historical relationship between hair and race. During slavery, African American women who worked inside plantations were often of mixed race, fair-complexion and had straighter hair than those who worked in the fields. This form of Willie-Lynch practice of socially dividing African Americans has translated into an overrepresentation in media favoring African Americans with chemically straightened hair and European features.
In the workplace, race plays a major factor in employment. In a field study for low-wage employment, professor Deevah Pager of Harvard University found that race plays a significant factor for African American women with a college education and shows that they are less likely to gain employment compared to White women with a criminal history. Although explicitly not hiring people upon the basis of race is illegal, implicit practices of microaggressions often go undetected, causing institutions to sustain systemic violence.
Hair discrimination based on race is counterproductive for making an inclusive, safe and salubrious learning environment. In 2019, our nation watched in horror as a high school wrestler was forced to cut his locks by a referee in order to compete in his match, which brought more national attention to the issue and seemingly highlighted the need for legal action. In Albuquerque, the American Civil Liberties Union represented a lawsuit of an Indigenous youth whose hair was cut by her teacher. For these two students, both of the traumatic events were a result of racism based on their choice of hair expression.
Right now, states and local governments have the ability to make hair discrimination illegal by passing the CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair), which expands the definition of race to include hairstyles historically associated with race. The CROWN Act already has passed in seven states: California, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Colorado, Washington, Maryland and two municipalities, Cincinnati and Montgomery County, Md.
Sponsored by Democratic Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, Sen. Linda Lopez and Sen. Shannon Pinto, the CROWN ACT is being proposed for New Mexico Legislature in 2021. This bill would amend the Human Rights Act and education law to expand the definition of race to include historical traits such as hair while defining protective and textured hairstyles. The proposal already has gone before the Courts, Corrections and Justice interim Committee and is scheduled to go before the Legislative Education Study Committee and the Indian Affairs Interim Committees in November.
Additionally, federal legislation has gained the co-sponsorship of U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland for House Resolution 5309, the CROWN Act.
Adopting such policy for New Mexico will impact not only African Americans, but it will impact all people of color by creating healthy workplaces and safe learning environments that acknowledge cultural expression and celebrate the diversity of all people.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.