On May 6, under a blue New Mexico sky, I stood next to a trail in Cerrillos Hills State Park as pack burros and their human partners raced by. The Second annual Turquoise Trail Pack Burro Race illustrated what New Mexico’s state parks do best: Bring people outside, provide education and encourage economic activity in our parks’ gateway communities, from restaurants to guides and other outdoor recreation businesses.

The State Parks Division — part of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department — will celebrate its 90th anniversary this year. Since the first park at Bottomless Lakes in Chaves County opened, we’ve expanded to 35 parks. Parks are in 25 out of 33 counties. Nearly three-quarters of all New Mexicans live within 40 miles of a state park. People love state parks and want to add more.

State parks are gems. But they’re also seriously underfunded and understaffed. Our operating budget has yet to keep up with inflation. And some parks — including Cerrillos Hills, home of the annual pack burro race — have only one full-time employee and rely on two seasonal hires and dedicated volunteers to fill gaps.

Sarah Cottrell Propst is Cabinet secretary for the Department of Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources.

